Prime Minister Carney meets with Prime Minister Modi

CANADA, June 16 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Évian, France.

The two Prime Ministers welcomed the positive momentum in India–Canada relations and noted with satisfaction the progress achieved since Prime Minister Carney’s successful visit to India in March 2026.

Reaffirming their commitment to building a forward-looking strategic partnership, the leaders underscored the complementarities between the Indian and Canadian economies and highlighted the importance of resilient and reliable supply chains in strengthening global energy and food security.

The leaders reviewed progress in bilateral economic cooperation, including developments in commercial arrangements relating to LNG, LPG and metallurgical coal.

The Prime Ministers welcomed the ongoing momentum in the exchange of high-level visits between the two countries. They noted the recent visit by the Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, to Canada and looked forward to the forthcoming Canadian trade mission to India, to be led by the Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu, later in 2026.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress in negotiations towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and reaffirmed their shared objective of concluding the negotiations in 2026.

The Prime Ministers welcomed the strengthening of institutional engagement between the two governments, including the recent meetings of the Joint Science and Technology Cooperation Committee and the Consular Dialogue. They also looked forward to forthcoming dialogues in the areas of defence, finance and migration.

To further deepen defence and security cooperation, the Prime Ministers agreed to launch negotiations on a General Security of Information Agreement (GSOIA). They also welcomed recent exchanges between defence institutions, including the visit of the National Defence College of India to Canada.

The leaders noted ongoing collaboration under the Canada–India Talent and Innovation Strategy, including initiatives to strengthen skills development, innovation partnerships, and educational cooperation between institutions in the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi expressed India’s support for Canada becoming a Dialogue Partner of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).

The leaders announced the establishment of Raisina Americas as a platform to further strengthen dialogue, exchanges and cooperation.

Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister Carney for his invitation to visit Canada in 2026. Both sides agreed to remain engaged through diplomatic channels to work towards a mutually convenient date for the visit.