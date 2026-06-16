Leaders’ call for a coordinated response to the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak

CANADA, June 16 - “We, the Leaders of the G7, call for a strong and coordinated response to address the health security risks posed by the re-emerging outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda. Partner countries of the G7, Egypt, India, Kenya, and the Republic of Korea also support this call.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and the burden that the disease is inflicting on the affected communities and stand in solidarity with the countries affected. The current outbreak is centred in an isolated, conflict-affected area in DRC which makes containment, medical treatment and response logistics challenging. Existing vaccines, diagnostics, and therapies are not fully effective on the rare viral strain at issue. We recognise the courageous efforts undertaken by healthcare workers, volunteers and local communities, and the stepped-up efforts by national governments to respond to this outbreak.

Recalling previous G7 efforts to combat Ebola, we are committed to working with partner countries to overcome these challenges. In line with our approach of mutually beneficial partnerships, our first goal must be to prevent further spread, both within the affected area in the eastern DRC and to neighbouring countries and other parts of the world. Containing and ending the outbreak will depend on effective contact tracing, infection prevention and control, quarantine and isolation practices, laboratory testing, cross-border preparedness, border surveillance and community engagement. To minimize the outbreak’s impact, we must ensure that the virus remains confined to as small an area as possible, where we can surge medical and humanitarian resources.

We are resolved to providing and mobilising support for a coordinated global response to facilitate the development and effective delivery of dedicated vaccines, diagnostics and treatments to fight this outbreak over the next months. We commend G7 members, partners and other institutions that have already brought financial and technical support, including the deployment of medical personnel and expertise, to ensure a rapid international response to this outbreak, and those that will continue to announce additional support. We commend the United States’ rapid deployment of more than 370 million dollars in health and humanitarian resources for the region and its commitment to spend up to an additional 500 million dollars on Ebola response efforts specifically, in addition to 650 million dollars in humanitarian support for the Great Lakes region. We also commend the ongoing European Union support of 493 million euros in emergency aid, vaccines, treatment and health security in the Great Lakes and Uganda region, including 84 million euros in immediate humanitarian aid, development and research funding in response to the outbreak. The Continental Preparedness and Response Plan is mobilizing 518 million dollars to support African countries in preparing for, rapidly detecting, and responding to the outbreak. We call on other countries and partners beyond the G7 to dedicate resources to tackling this global threat through the means they deem most appropriate. Recognizing the important role of the private sector in responding to the outbreak, we also encourage the accelerated development of tools for prevention, preparedness and response. In this regard, the G7 affirms its support for the humanitarian reset led by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and its plan to reach 87 million people with lifesaving aid in 2026. G7 members have provided over two thirds of the funding raised so far this year, and we call on other countries to join our efforts.

We continue to closely monitor the situation as it evolves, along with our partners, to ensure that this dangerous virus does not spread, including across borders. Millions will travel globally for business and tourism, and to enjoy the World Cup hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico in the weeks ahead. We must ensure that they can do so safely. To that end, while respecting national prerogatives, we are committed to strengthening the coordination between our national authorities and working towards coherence on appropriate and effective travel, quarantine, and isolation procedures for individuals who have been in the affected regions, in line with the highest international public health and safety standards.

We note that effective public health measures are hampered by ongoing conflict in the eastern DRC. To that end, we call for all parties to honour their commitments and fully implement the Washington Accords for Peace and Prosperity and the Doha Framework.

Finally, we call on relevant response actors to improve coordination and avoid duplication to ensure the fastest and most effective response to this crisis. In this context, we encourage alignment with the plans and needs identified by the United Nations.

The United States will convene a G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting to discuss further collective action and secure broader financial support for an impactful and coordinated global response to this public health emergency.

This call for action reflects the outcome of the discussion between G7 members, benefiting from productive exchanges of views with partner countries.”