Let's Roll Marketing LLC Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,659,408 and Engages Qualified Strategic Participants

Hermes-Echo and the SSOAR Patent Family — session governance architecture for real-time distributed systems

Anchor patent creates enforceable session-authority claims as AI, Accessibility, Sovereignty, and Security converge.

Connection is no longer the hard part. The hard part is proving who had authority, when it changed, and why the session remained governed.” — Tom Rocha, Co-Inventor, Let's Roll Marketing LLC

COCKEYSVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Let's Roll Marketing LLC (LRM) announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,659,408, titled "Compute Systems and Processes for Video Messages," to inventors Thomas Rocha III and Darren C. Fransella. The grant covers all twenty claims and marks the first issuance in the SSOAR (Session-Scoped Orthogonal Authority and Routing) patent portfolio, a coordinated ten-filing family with a September 4, 2024, priority foundation.The portfolio originated from practical work on real-time communication failures in video, wait-state handling, and accessibility before Rocha recognized the shared session-authority constraint now expressed across the SSOAR family.Real-time interactions increasingly pass through changing states: automated handling to media playback, media playback to a live agent, live agent to an AI pipeline, and AI pipeline to compliance capture. In conventional architectures, each transition may require a new dialog, security context, or session. Context fragments. Accommodation state drops. Audit trails break. Policy decisions made at the beginning of an interaction may not govern its end. SSOAR addresses that structural gap by treating the live interaction as the authority boundary.The issued claims define a single-session authority boundary tied to the session identifier established during interception. No new session authority is created during the retrieval or streaming of the prerecorded media file, and routing, streaming, and reply capture remain bound to that same identifier. In practical terms, Hermes-Echo keeps an unanswered video call alive: the system identifies the caller, checks availability, streams a context-aware prerecorded response, and captures the caller's reply without breaking the session. One session governs the interaction.SSOAR is not merely a communications feature. It is a constraint architecture for preserving authority while live interactions mutate. The defining question is whether a bounded live interaction preserves persistent session authority while the governed conditions change within the boundary. Hermes-Echo is the first issued patent in that architecture.The international counterpart application PCT/US2025/044821 received a favorable International Search Report indicating that all 20 claims were novel, inventive, and industrially applicable under PCT Article 33, with no X or Y category citations filed against any claim. LRM intends foreign filings consistent with the strategic scope of the portfolio.The broader SSOAR architecture extends beyond the issued Hermes-Echo claims and is represented across filings addressing session governance, pre-session context, accessibility continuity, AI pipeline negotiation, session graph orchestration, multimodal interaction, compute arbitration, data-residency routing, Zero Trust authority, and provenance and replay. Warten, the pre-session context application, has been allowed with all nineteen claims allowed as drafted and is proceeding toward issuance.Patent prosecution is led by Samar Shah and Ian Holloway of Outlier Patent Attorneys, PLLC."As AI agents, IoE devices, and quantum-era networks converge, the scarce resource will not be connection. It will be authority," said Thomas Rocha III, CEO and co-inventor. "Every media stream, device signal, agent action, and compute handoff has to be governed somewhere. SSOAR puts that governance inside the session boundary."With the anchor patent issued, Warten allowed and proceeding toward issuance, a pending continuation, a favorable international search record, and 2026 field evidence showing independent convergence toward session-scoped governance, LRM is engaging qualified strategic participants for the SSOAR portfolio.SSOAR is not a rip-and-replace architecture. It is a constraint framework for preserving session-scoped authority across existing communications, compute, AI, accessibility, compliance, and governance infrastructure. The strategic value lies in treating session-scoped authority not as an add-on feature, but as infrastructure.Qualified participants may request access to confidential diligence materials covering prosecution posture, continuation strategy, international filing scope, field-evidence mapping, and authority-surface analysis. Inquiries may be directed through hermes-echo.com.Let's Roll Marketing LLC develops and commercializes intellectual-property assets related to session-scoped authority, governed communications, and real-time interaction infrastructure.This announcement is for informational purposes only and should not be read as a legal conclusion regarding any third-party product or service, an infringement allegation, or an offer to sell securities.

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