Governor Moore Continues “Delivering for Maryland” Tour on the Eastern Shore, Attends Maryland Municipal League Summer Conference

Updated: Tuesday, June 16, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Governor Wes Moore today concluded a two-day “Delivering for Maryland” tour through Worcester and Wicomico Counties. Governor Moore made stops at Ocean City’s Diakonia shelter for homeless families, the annual breakfast hosted by the Municipal Police Executive Association, and the Maryland Municipal League Summer Conference as the keynote speaker. He then concluded the tour in Salisbury at the TidalHealth Career Fair to recruit Marylanders for the Maryland Corps/Service Year Option program.

“I am energized by each stop of the ‘Delivering for Maryland’ tour because I see the real results our administration’s investments continue to make in each community, and my time on the Eastern Shore was no different,” said Gov. Moore. “Whether it’s providing basic necessities like shelter, supporting our public safety officers, or encouraging young Marylanders to serve, I am committed to working in partnership with every county to build stronger, more vibrant communities that leave no one behind."

Governor Moore started his two day tour at Diakonia, Inc., a shelter for homeless families, individuals, and veterans in Ocean City. The governor toured the facility and learned about the development of their new “House of Hope,” a facility that will allow for the expansion of the shelter’s services. The Moore-Miller administration allocated $700,000 in the Fiscal Year 2027 budget to help support this expansion. In 2025, Diakonia also received a two year restitution fund opioid grant in the amount of $635,000 from Maryland’s Office of Opioid Response to support their mobile recovery unit.

“Our work is driven by the principle that housing is a human right,” said Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day. “The State’s support of Diakonia and other organizations shows our commitment to helping people in need while working to end homelessness in Maryland.”

“It was a high point in Diakonia’s history hosting Governor Moore and his administration who came together to celebrate their investments in Diakonia’s House of Hope,” said Diakonia Executive Director Ken Argot. “This project is more than just buildings, they are a vehicle to help our staff in building connections with homeless veterans and navigating trauma and a sense of hopelessness.”

The next day, the governor attended the annual breakfast hosted by the Municipal Police Executive Association and presented the “Top Cop” award to Senior Officer Richard “Rick” Krause. As Maryland continues to see historic drops in violent crime statewide, the Moore-Miller administration remains focused on its public safety and proposed a record $124.1 million in funding to provide the resources and support that law enforcement need.

“It was an incredibly proud moment to watch Senior Officer Rick Krause get recognized today and represent the Town of Bel Air,” said Bel Air Police Chief Charles Moore. “And it was an honor to have Governor Wes Moore recognize him as an extraordinary officer that exemplifies the true spirit of law enforcement and passionately serving the community.”

Governor Moore then delivered his fourth keynote address as Governor at the Maryland Municipal League Summer Conference in Ocean City, an event dedicated to educational and professional development for Maryland’s local leadership. The governor’s keynote address highlighted the Moore-Miller administration’s partnership with state and local leaders in delivering historic investments for Marylanders across the state.

“The true measure of the League’s relationship with Governor Moore and state leaders is not simply the meetings we host, rather it's the direct results we deliver together for Maryland’s communities,” said CEO of Maryland Municipal League Theresa Kuhns. “When state and local leaders work in partnership, residents see and feel that impact – from safer neighborhoods to stronger local economies and better infrastructure. We create a higher quality of life and outcomes for residents in every community across Maryland.”

On his way back from Ocean City, Governor Moore visited the TidalHealth Career Fair, an event hosted by the Department of Service and Civic Innovation and TidalHealth to recruit Marylanders on the Eastern Shore for Class Four of the Maryland Corps/Service Year Option program. The Service Year Option is a first-in-the-nation service opportunity for young adults (age 18-24) who recently graduated high school to meet community needs, enhance workforce development, and promote preparedness for both higher education and professional pathways.

The event builds upon TidalHealth’s commitment to place 100 Class Four Maryland Corps/Service Year Option members in community health worker roles, where they will help patients navigate healthcare services and connect residents to critical food, housing, and transportation resources. Participants will also receive specialized professional training provided by Wor-Wic Community College, which has also pledged to support the fourth class of Maryland Corps/Service Year Option members. Candidates and organizations interested in the program can learn more and apply at serve.Maryland.gov.

“Today’s job fair is a testament to what we can achieve when state government and critical healthcare providers work together,” said Department of Service and Civic Innovation Secretary Jonny Dorsey. “We are unlocking new doors for talent across the region, strengthening our healthcare workforce, and ensuring that young Marylanders have powerful opportunities to serve.”

“For more than 125 years, TidalHealth has invested in the people and communities we serve,” said Steven E. Leonard, PhD, MBA, FACHE, CEO of TidalHealth. “Our commitment to add 100 new team members reflects our shared vision with Governor Moore’s Service and Civic Innovation initiative, creating meaningful opportunities for Marylanders while strengthening access to exceptional healthcare for generations to come.”

The governor’s stops in Worcester County and final stop in Wicomico County follows his “Delivering for Maryland” tour in Wicomico County where Governor Moore’s engagements highlighted state investments in public spaces and higher education. The tour included a visit to Wetipquin Creek State Park with Secretary Josh Kurtz, a press conference at the Blackwell Hall at Salisbury University, and a tour of Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

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