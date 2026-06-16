Reminder: Community Claims Fund Closes on June 26, 2026

The Community Claims Fund remains open for individuals and business owners affected by the blade failure of the Vineyard Wind 1 turbine in the summer of 2024. New & Noteworthy Posted on June 16, 2026

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