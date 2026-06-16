Next Brick Sponsors Children's Business Foundation to Back Young Entrepreneurs Across the Eastside

Next Brick announces its sponsorship of the Children’s Business Foundation. Next Brick Property Management Seemant Nakra - Founder - Next Brick Property Management

Next Brick joins the nonprofit's mission to give kids real-world business experience at one-day entrepreneur fairs across the Pacific Northwest.

Our whole company is built on the idea that the next brick you lay should make the foundation stronger.” — Seemant Nakra, Founder, Next Brick

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Brick , a Bellevue-based property management company, today announced its sponsorship of the Children's Business Foundation — the nonprofit behind the one-day fairs where kids across the Pacific Northwest launch and run real businesses of their own. The sponsorship puts Next Brick, recently named a 2026 Best Property Management Company in Bellevue by Expertise.com, squarely behind a youth-entrepreneurship movement taking root in the same Eastside communities it serves — Bellevue, Redmond, and Seattle among them.The Children's Business Foundation, whose motto is "creating tomorrow's entrepreneurs today," guides young people through the full arc of starting a venture. Participants submit a business idea, develop a product or service, set their prices, prepare their marketing, and then sell to real customers at a community fair before reflecting on what they learned. Along the way, kids build the kind of confidence, creativity, and resilience that classrooms rarely have room to teach.For Next Brick, the cause is close to home — literally. The company's name reflects a belief in building things that last, from rental homes to the neighborhoods around them, and the sponsorship extends that idea to the next generation of local builders and business owners."Supporting young entrepreneurs in the same neighborhoods where we work is the most natural extension of that we can imagine. These kids are learning to take an idea, price it, market it, and stand behind it at a real booth — and we're proud to help give them that first experience." said Seemant Nakra, Founder at Next Brick.The sponsorship helps the Foundation expand access to its fairs and supports the young entrepreneurs who take part, with applications for the 2026 season now open to families across the region.Families interested in taking part, and businesses interested in sponsoring a fair, can learn more and apply at the Children's Business Foundation website About the Children's Business FoundationThe Children's Business Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating tomorrow's entrepreneurs today. Through one-day business fairs across the Pacific Northwest — including Bellevue, Redmond, and Mercer Island — the Foundation gives kids hands-on experience developing a product or service, pricing and marketing it, and selling to real customers. Applications for the 2026 fairs are open now. Learn more at https://childrensbusinessfoundation.org/ About Next BrickNext Brick is a technology-enabled, hyperlocal property management company headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, serving owners and residents across Seattle and the Eastside, including Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, Sammamish, Mercer Island, Bothell, Renton, and surrounding communities. With more than 600 properties under management and a transparent, flat-fee model — no hidden fees, no maintenance markups, and no long-term contracts — Next Brick is focused on simplifying the rental experience for property owners. The company was recognized by Expertise.com as a Best Property Management Company in Bellevue for 2026. Learn more about Bellevue property management at https://www.nextbrick.co/ Media ContactSeemant NakraNext Brick2265 116th Ave NE, Suite 110, Bellevue, WA 98004Phone: 206.395.6799Email: hello@nextbrick.coWeb: https://www.nextbrick.co/

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