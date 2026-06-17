Pesa is the Gold Standard: Adekunle Gold Joins Pesa as Brand Ambassador

Pesa, the Gold Standard

Award-winning Afrobeats artist champions cross-border money movement for Africans worldwide

The Gold Standard is more than a campaign; it’s a commitment to delivering the financial experience our customers deserve. Bringing Adekunle Gold into the Pesa family aligns with this mission.” — Tolu Osho, Co-founder and CEO of Pesa

TORONTO, ONTARIO , CANADA, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pesa , the cross-border money movement platform, today officially announced the launch of its new brand campaign, "The Gold Standard," alongside the appointment of award-winning Nigerian singer, songwriter, and global cultural icon, Adekunle Gold, as its official Brand Ambassador. The landmark partnership sets a new benchmark for how young Nigerians, the African diaspora, and international users send, receive, convert, and manage money across borders with zero fees, better rates, and dedicated multi-currency accounts.The campaign marks a significant milestone in Pesa's evolution from a trusted remittance platform into a comprehensive, borderless financial ecosystem. Driven by the brand tagline, "Think Money. Think Pesa," the initiative is designed specifically for a globally connected generation navigating life in multiple currencies."Every transfer, every customer interaction, and every product we build is guided by one belief: trust is earned," said Tolu Osho, Co-founder and CEO of Pesa. "The Gold Standard is more than a campaign; it’s a commitment to delivering the financial experience our customers deserve. Bringing Adekunle Gold into the Pesa family perfectly aligns with this mission. His personal story as a Nigerian-born creator with global reach mirrors the ambition, resilience, and international footprint of our user base."The platform's cross-border ecosystem is built upon three distinct product pillars:1. Send with Pesa (Remittance): Fast and direct international transfers with zero middlemen and zero wahala. Users can seamlessly send Naira home, or receive Canadian dollars, Pounds, and Euros from friends and family abroad.2. Move with Pesa (Multicurrency): A complete financial infrastructure in one app. Users get access to their own UK sort code, dedicated Euro IBAN, and Canadian Interac email capabilities to hold and switch between GBP, EUR, CAD, and NGN instantly.3. Pay with Pesa (Cards Waitlist): The upcoming borderless card solution designed to let users spend effortlessly anywhere in the world. While the feature is not yet live, users are encouraged to join the exclusive waitlist to be first in line when cards launch. Join the waitlist via the Pesa app.Speaking on the partnership, Adekunle Gold shared his personal connection to the brand’s mission: "Over the years, I've been lucky enough to build a career that takes me across continents. When your life and career span multiple markets, moving money isn't something you think about occasionally; it's an everyday reality. Whether you are supporting family back home, paying global collaborators, or managing different currencies, you need a platform built on speed and trust. What stood out to me about Pesa was how genuinely focused they are on making money movement simpler and safer. I’m excited to help more people discover a better option to manage their money."The rollout of "The Gold Standard" follows a period of hyper-growth for Pesa, including a recent expansion into Kenya and the launch of Pesa Business for international B2B payroll and supplier settlements. The integrated campaign will deploy immediately across digital, social, outdoor, and community channels worldwide.

The Family Just Got Bigger... Welcome Adekunle Gold to Pesa! 💃🏾

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