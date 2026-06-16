Learn to Hunt program opens registration for beginner fur harvesting workshops in July

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Iowa Trappers Association are partnering to offer beginner trapping workshops around the state starting in July. Workshops feature knowledge and skill building sessions with instructors that will teach the basics of trapping in Iowa.

“We’ve seen an increased interest in the number of participants who want to relearn these traditional, frontier skills, like trapping,” said Jamie Cook, program coordinator with the Iowa DNR. “We’ve held eight to 10 workshops around the state over the past few years and interest continues to grow. The same is true across the country.”

Workshops are currently scheduled for Elkader, Knoxville, Mason City, St. Charles, Ainsworth and Wellsburg. Participants will learn basic strategies for trapping such as proper equipment, trap placement, trapping regulations and steps for preparing hides for trade.

Courses are designed for participants of all ages. Early registration is encouraged as space is limited. For more information and to begin the registration process, visit https://license.gooutdoorsiowa.com/Event/EventsHome.aspx.

The program is provided through a partnership with the Iowa DNR and Iowa Trappers Association. It is part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters, anglers and trappers due to the overall decline in hunting and outdoor recreation.