Historic Nippon Kan Theatre to Host Seattle’s Cinematic Watch Party Series During FIFA World Cup 2026™

The 120-year-old landmark theater will welcome football fans for giant-screen matchday celebrations featuring international cuisine, beverages, and community.

Our vision is to create a place where Seattle can come together to celebrate the world’s game.” — Eric Hayashi, founder of Kobe Park Events.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With official FIFA Public Viewing approval secured and Seattle preparing to take center stage as an official host city for FIFA World Cup 2026™, the historic Nippon Kan Theatre will become the home of what organizers expect to be Seattle’s largest World Cup watch party series, welcoming fans from across the region and around the globe.Kobe Park Events announced that the historic Nippon Kan Theatre in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District has received official approval from FIFA’s Public Viewing Team to host a series of FIFA World Cup 2026™ public viewing events throughout the tournament.Located in the heart of Seattle’s historic Japantown, the Nippon Kan Theatre will transform into a football festival venue featuring giant-screen match broadcasts, stadium-quality sound, country-themed food and beverage offerings, and community celebrations designed to bring together fans of all backgrounds.Originally built in 1909, the Nippon Kan Theatre has long served as a gathering place for Seattle’s Japanese-American community and was recently featured in The Seattle Times following its restoration and revival as a premier event venue.“Our vision is to create a place where Seattle can come together to celebrate the world’s game,” said Eric Hayashi, founder of Kobe Park Events. “The World Cup is one of the few events that transcends language, culture, and nationality. Given the Nippon Kan Theatre’s history as a community gathering place, it feels like the perfect venue to bring people together during this historic moment for Seattle.”The venue can accommodate up to 466 guests and features:• An 18-foot by 10-foot projection screen• Professional theater sound system• Stadium-style viewing experience• Reserved seating options• VIP hospitality packages• Country-themed culinary experiences tied to featured matchesSeattle is one of the official host cities for FIFA World Cup 2026™, which is expected to attract millions of visitors and generate significant economic activity throughout the region.Watch Event Details:Location: Nippon Kan Theatre, 628 S Washington St, Seattle, WA 98104Time: Doors open 1 hour before the first match of each dayAge Restriction: 21+ onlySummer Matchday Schedule:Monday, July 6 – Winner Match 81 v Winner Match 82 (5:00 PM)Saturday, July 18 – Runner-up match 101 v Runner-up match 102 (TBD)Ticket Options:General Admission: $120 — Includes full-day admission, 3 appetizer tickets, and 3 drink tickets (beer/wine)VIP: $150 — Includes reserved table seating, unlimited appetizers, open bar all day, and access to all matchesGroup Rate: $100 per ticket (minimum 20 guests) — Includes 3 appetizers and 3 drink ticketsTickets for all dates can be securely purchased via the Humanitix booking platform or by viewing the Kobe Park Events schedule.For more information, visit www.kobeparkevents.com or contact cmonteiro@kobeparkevemts.comABOUT KOBE PARK EVENTSKobe Park Events operates the historic Nippon Kan Theatre, one of Seattle’s most iconic event venues. Located in the Chinatown-International District, the theater combines historic character with modern event capabilities and hosts weddings, corporate events, cultural celebrations, performances, and community gatherings throughout the

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