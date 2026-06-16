Senator Wiener on MAGA Homophobic Backlash Against Major League Baseball

After Major League Baseball issued standard warnings against players defacing their team caps on Pride night, MAGA extremists online unleashed a torrent of hate against the organization.

SAN FRANCISCO – After MAGA leaders attacked Major League Baseball for issuing warnings to the Giants players who defaced their caps on Pride night, Senator Scott Wiener issued the following statement:

“On San Francisco Giants Pride Night — also the tenth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub massacre — several players defaced their Pride caps with a biblical passage that has been hijacked by homophobes to ‘take back’ the rainbow from LGBTQ people. The players could have displayed this passage any night of the year but chose to do it only on Pride Night.

“The Giants, sadly, took no action in response, which is inconsistent with the Giants’ longstanding support for our LGBTQ community. Major League Baseball then warned the players that MLB rules bar defacement of uniforms. The Giants should publicly commit to enforcing rules around uniform defacement and should not effectively create a homophobia exemption to those rules.

“MAGA leaders like JD Vance and Josh Hawley are now glomming on and declaring an anti-LGBTQ culture war, in an attempt to bully MLB from enforcing its rules. MAGA leaders are only taking issue with enforcement of the rule against homophobic defacement, not any other form of defacement.

“Once again, MAGA shows its true colors: Bigotry against LGBTQ people. This isn’t an issue of religious freedom. People have a right to whatever religious beliefs they want — even if those beliefs dehumanize other people — but they don’t have a right to hijack their employer to promote those hateful beliefs at a job-related event. MLB didn’t warn these players for their faith. Rather, it warned them for violating the rules of their employment.

“MLB must hold firm in enforcing its rules. And the Giants must do better. There cannot be a homophobia exemption to the MLB uniform defacement ban.”

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