Assembly Judiciary Committee Advances Legislation to Ensure Permanent Cal DOJ Oversight of Immigration…

SB 1399 Would Remove 2027 Sunset on Attorney General's Inspection Framework

SACRAMENTO - The Assembly Judiciary Committee today passed SB 1399 by Senator María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) on a 9-3 vote, advancing legislation that would permanently establish a framework for the California Department of Justice (Cal DOJ) to inspect and publicly report on conditions inside immigration detention facilities.

Under existing law established by Assembly Bill 103 in 2017, Cal DOJ is required to review conditions of confinement, standards of care, and how conditions affect due process rights for individuals in immigration detention facilities, but that legislative requirement expires on July 1, 2027. SB 1399 removes the sunset provision, making the oversight framework permanent.

The bill comes as Cal DOJ's most recent report, the fifth since AB 103 took effect, documented worsening conditions across California's seven privately operated immigration detention facilities, including six detainee deaths between September 2025 and March 2026, the highest number since reviews began. Inspectors found insufficient medical and detention staffing, substandard medical care, and barriers to due process rights among a detained population that grew more than 160% since 2023.

"Every report the Cal DOJ has published has revealed conditions that should shock the conscience. Every report has made the case for why this work cannot stop," said Senator Durazo. "Today's vote in the Assembly Judiciary Committee is another step toward making sure transparency and the oversight framework continues. I thank Chair Kalra and the members of the committee for recognizing what's at stake."

"As the Trump Administration’s mass deportation and detention campaign continues to exacerbate existing problems at immigration detention facilities across California, transparency is more necessary than ever," said Attorney General Bonta. "I’m grateful to see SB 1399 advance today as we work to ensure continued transparency around conditions at these facilities past 2027."

"Transparency and accountability are the bedrock of good governance and a just society," said Hamid Yazdan Panah, Co-Executive Director of Immigrant Defense Advocates. "SB 1399 advances these core principles by ensuring that institutions entrusted with public responsibility are subject to meaningful oversight and public scrutiny. For immigrant communities, who too often face systems that operate behind closed doors, this bill represents an important step toward fairness, dignity, and the rule of law."

SB 1399 is co-sponsored by Attorney General Rob Bonta and Immigrant Defense Advocates and is supported by a broad coalition including the California Immigrant Policy Center, UnidosUS, Public Counsel, the County of Santa Clara, and more than a dozen additional organizations. The bill now moves to the Assembly Appropriations Committee for consideration.

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Senator María Elena Durazo represents the 26th Senate District which includes Central Los Angeles, Northeast Los Angeles, East Los Angeles, and the City of Vernon.