Rootstock Software Named an ERP Leader for Fifth Consecutive Year in Nucleus Research’s 2026 Value Matrix

Rootstock Software provides Cloud ERP solutions for manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors.

Rootstock earns top ranking for its AI-driven ERP—delivering the operational impact that helps product-based companies scale with confidence

Five consecutive years as a Leader is a reflection of what our customers are achieving with Rootstock—and our team’s commitment to keeping pace with what manufacturers and distributors actually need.” — Rick Berger, CEO of Rootstock Software

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rootstock Software today announced it was recognized as a Leader in Nucleus Research’s SMB ERP Technology Value Matrix 2026 —the fifth consecutive year the company has earned this top ranking. The recognition reflects Rootstock’s continued strength in delivering a product-focused ERP that combines high-impact AI capabilities, deep industry alignment, and the usability that lean teams need to scale with confidence.“Five consecutive years as a Leader is a reflection of what our customers are achieving with Rootstock—and our team’s commitment to keeping pace with what manufacturers and distributors actually need,” said Rick Berger , CEO of Rootstock Software ( https://www.rootstock.com/manufacturing-erp-software/ ). “Today, product companies are dealing with significant market pressures. Our focus has been providing an ERP that helps them identify and stay ahead of their biggest challenges. By consolidating operations on one platform, they gain a strong data foundation and powerful AI agents to forecast supply and demand—so they can grow efficiently and perform well even in volatile conditions.”“The SMB ERP market continues to shift toward platforms that help organizations improve operational visibility, coordinate cross-functional processes, and respond more effectively to changing business conditions,” said Charles A. Brennan , Senior Analyst at Nucleus Research ( https://nucleusresearch.com/ ) and author of the 2026 SMB ERP Value Matrix. “Rootstock’s manufacturing-focused approach helps organizations connect supply chain, production, inventory, and financial processes within a unified environment. Recent investments in tariff management, workflow automation, and AI-driven operational support further strengthen its ability to improve decision-making and operational efficiency. That’s why it continues to earn its place as a Leader.”Rootstock's innovations reflect continued momentum and reinforce its position at the forefront of ERP solutions for midmarket manufacturers and distributors:• AI-POWERED ERP WORKFLOW AUTOMATION – Rootstock introduced a conversational ERP agent designed to automate operational tasks including inventory adjustments, work order creation, and sales analysis workflows—reducing manual effort and improving responsiveness across manufacturing operations.• MANUFACTURING TRACEABILITY AND COMPLIANCE – Rootstock enhanced support for Unique Device Identification (UDI) and GS1 data standards, improving serialized and lot-controlled product tracking, regulatory compliance, and lifecycle visibility for manufacturers in medical devices and other regulated industries.• MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS AND SUPPLY PLANNING – New enhancements across subcontracting, bill-of-materials management, distribution requirements planning (DRP), routing, and work-order processing improve manufacturing flexibility, supply planning accuracy, and production execution in complex environments.• FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT AND TRANSACTION CONTROLS – Expanded functionality supports return-to-vendor (RTV) reversals, improved AR/AP workflows, enhanced general ledger usability, and a 13-period fiscal calendar—strengthening auditability, financial flexibility, and operational accuracy.• USER EXPERIENCE AND ADMINISTRATIVE ENHANCEMENTS – A modernized grid experience, inline editing, advanced filtering, layout management tools, and template cloning functionality simplify administration and accelerate adoption across the platform.A free excerpt of the 2026 SMB ERP Value Matrix is available for download: https://clouderp.rootstock.com/erp-software-value-matrix ABOUT NUCLEUS RESEARCHNucleus Research is a global leader in ROI technology research. Through a case-based approach, it provides research streams and advisory services that enable vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow its latest updates on LinkedIn.ABOUT ROOTSTOCKRootstock Software provides the leading ERP for product companies, empowering manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors to turbocharge their operations. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform ( https://www.rootstock.com/salesforce-erp/ ), Rootstock is a modern, future-proof ERP with a fresh user experience. Users appreciate Rootstock’s focus on customer success and its AI capabilities that offer a human-first approach. IT teams value Rootstock’s platform as it minimizes the need to coordinate complex customizations and third-party integrations. All of these factors have contributed to delighted customers. As Rootstock continues to grow, stay tuned to the company's latest LinkedIn posts ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/2389168/admin/feed/posts/ ).

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