Secretary Collins: Veterans are a business advantage

VA Secretary Doug Collins recently spoke at the Disney Veterans Institute Summit in Washington, D.C., prompting employers to put Veterans at the center of how they think, hire and operate. Doing so, he urged, requires both a shift in mindset and meaningful action.

That shift is already taking hold within VA, where 81% of Veterans in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 said they trust the agency to fulfill the nation’s commitment to them. This growing trust reflects measurable progress: reduced wait times, expanded appointment availability and new facilities.

“VA is going to be about the Veteran, period,” Secretary Collins said, stressing the importance of putting Veterans first at the center of policy, workplace practices and organizational culture.

The summit brought together business leaders, human resources (HR) professionals and advocates united by a common goal: improving employment outcomes for Veterans and military spouses. Built on lessons learned from Disney’s “Heroes Work Here” initiative, the Disney Veterans Institute equips employers with practical strategies to recruit, hire and retain military Veteran talent. Through executive remarks, panels and interactive sessions, participants explored how to translate military experience into workplace impact—and how VA’s transformation can serve as a model.

Why Veterans are a powerful asset

Collins grounded the conversation by expounding on the realities Veterans face when transitioning to civilian life. Drawing on his experience as an Air Force Reserve chaplain and former member of Congress, he described how military service shapes identity and purpose.

“When you hire a Veteran, you’re hiring someone whose identity has been built around mission, structure and service,” he said. “Then suddenly, that identity changes.”

Veterans bring strengths that are highly valuable but not always fully understood in civilian workplaces. These include reliability, direct communication, accountability, decisiveness and the ability to solve complex problems under pressure.

When employers recognize and intentionally harness these strengths, they unlock talent that can elevate both team performance and organizational culture.

Rethinking hiring practices

Not every Veteran’s transition is smooth, especially for those who served shorter terms and come back to civilian life quickly. Collins implored employers to look beyond surface-level qualifications and to “dig deeper” into military experience.

That deeper understanding starts with reevaluating rigid degree and experience requirements. Military service often provides leadership, operational expertise and decision-making experience that may not directly translate to a traditional resume but are highly relevant in the workplace. Think of the “26-year-old sergeant [who] may have had more leadership responsibility than a recent college graduate,” he noted.

The secretary also emphasized the importance of involving Veterans in the hiring process. Just as VA has incorporated the “voice of the Veteran” to improve its services, employers can strengthen recruiting, interviewing, onboarding and development by including Veteran perspectives.

Purpose, performance and well-being

A central theme of Collins’ remarks was centered on purpose. Veterans tend to thrive in environments with clear expectations, strong leadership and meaningful work. “Give them mission, give them purpose, and they will excel,” he said.

Veterans also help address a critical gap in today’s workforce: critical thinking under pressure. Many have spent years making high-stakes decisions with limited information, balancing competing priorities in complex environments. Employers who tap into this capability—while remaining mindful of workload and burnout—often see performance that exceeds expectations.

This also raised a crucial but sometimes overlooked point: the importance of connecting Veterans to the VA benefits they have earned. He encouraged employers and HR leaders to promote awareness and engagement with VA resources.

Simple actions—sharing information, normalizing the use of benefits and creating space for conversations about support—can have a profound impact.

“It’s a business advantage!”

Supporting Veteran employment is not just the right thing to do—it’s a business advantage.

As organizations navigate talent shortages, rapid change and increasing complexity, Veterans offer a unique combination of leadership, resilience and critical thinking. Companies that invest in this talent do more than honor service—they strengthen their workforce and position themselves for long-term success.

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