Live Whole Health #322: From ache to ahhhh!

Do you have long-lasting aches and pain in your low back and neck, fibromyalgia, or other conditions that make daily life harder?

A study from the National Institutes of Health found that about two out of three Veterans had pain in the last three months, and around one out of ten had very bad pain. Veterans were more likely to have severe pain than non-Veterans, especially those who served in recent conflicts.

Veterans from around the nation have found relief from gentle movement practices like yoga and tai chi. These activities are part of VA’s complementary and integrative health (CIH) services, and they may be incorporated into your health and well-being treatment plan if your care team thinks they are an appropriate part of care for you.

Start your journey from ache to ahhhh today!

This short, simple, seated beginner yoga stretching practice will show you how easy it is to move the body. Join Lamanda Blackman for a 12-minute practice that will leave you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated.

Don’t let pain define your life

There are also other non‑medication options in the Whole Health approach to managing pain. Living with pain is hard, but building a life that is bigger and brighter than your pain is one of the best ways to take back control.