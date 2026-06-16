Museum of Ice Cream Opens Its Newest and Largest Location in Las Vegas, Offering Its Sweetest Experience Yet

Museum of Ice Cream Wedding Chapel

The brand opens its doors at AREA15 on July 3, with 14 immersive experiences, exclusive Vegas-inspired attractions and an all-you-can-eat ice cream buffet

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Museum of Ice Cream , the globally beloved immersive experience, opens its doors at AREA15’s Zone 2 in Las Vegas on July 3 for its sweetest adventure yet. Tickets are now on sale at MuseumofIceCream.com, starting at $42.As the largest Museum of Ice Cream location to date, the Las Vegas flagship delivers a larger-than-life celebration of joy. Spanning 14 one-of-a-kind installations inspired by the energy, glamour and playful spirit of Las Vegas, the experience invites guests to indulge their senses through immersive, whimsical environments and plenty of sweet surprises.Upon arrival, every guest is welcomed into Las Vegas' most luxurious ice cream hotel. From there, they enter a world filled with joy, delight and indulgence.A love letter to the glamour of classic Las Vegas, the 30,000-square-foot space pays homage to the sweet side of Sin City, with attractions such as:• The Golden Scoop Buffet – The world's largest all-you-can-eat ice cream buffet, with more than 20 flavors and dozens of toppings and novelties included with every ticket• The Little Pink Chapel – A pink wedding chapel designed like a tiered wedding cake, featuring a custom friendship bracelet–making experience in partnership with BaubleBar and ordained ministers on staff. Guests have the option to fully reserve the chapel for private events and weddings.• The Iconic Sprinkle Pool – The largest Sprinkle Pool in the world, featuring matching two-story slides that propel you into a sea of sprinkles• Big Top Taste – The world's first ice cream–tasting magic show• Ribbon's Costume Shop – With nearly 100 costume pieces to buy or rent, plus complimentary accessories included with every ticket• The Cone-sino – A family-friendly, ice cream-inspired entertainment floor with a themed bar and specialty beverages• The Sweetest Slides in Vegas – Five slides throughout the museum, including the longest double-helix slide in Las Vegas• Lucky Cherry Ink Tattoo Parlor – A one-of-a-kind ice cream-inspired tattoo parlor dispensing temporary ink in a realistic settingVisitors will also journey through three hotel “sweets,” each a nod to classic hotel experiences: The S’more’s Sweet offers every guest the chance to act out childhood fantasies including jumping on a giant marshmallow bed; the luxe Strawberry Sweet is dedicated to connection and conversation; the Sprinkled Sweet is a festive, private celebration space available for buy-outs.Rounding out the experience is a vintage-inspired supper club atmosphere paying tribute to classic Las Vegas entertainment, blending nostalgia with indulgence and irresistible fun."Half a decade in the making. That's what Museum of Ice Cream Las Vegas represents. We didn't come to Las Vegas to do what we've done before. We came to build the wildest, most immersive, most interactive experience we have ever created. The world's largest ice cream buffet. A two-story Sprinkle Pool. Five slides, including the longest double-helix slide in Vegas. A tattoo parlor. A wedding chapel. This is not Museum of Ice Cream 2.0. This is Museum of Ice Cream, only in Las Vegas," says Manish Vora, Co-Founder & CEO of Museum of Ice Cream.Located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, AREA15’s Zone 2 provides the ideal backdrop for Museum of Ice Cream's newest flagship, offering locals and visitors alike a truly one-of-a-kind destination.For tickets and more information, visit museumoficecream.com/las-vegas/###ABOUT MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM LAS VEGASMuseum of Ice Cream Las Vegas, located at AREA15 (Zone 2), is the brand's largest location to date, bringing its signature blend of immersive experiences and sweet treats to the heart of the city. Inspired by the energy, spectacle and playful spirit of Las Vegas, the attraction features 14 unique, themed installations, including the iconic Sprinkle Pool, five slides including the longest double helix slide in Las Vegas and the world's largest all-you-can-eat ice cream buffet. Designed to spark joy, connection and unforgettable memories, Museum of Ice Cream Las Vegas is a one-of-a-kind adventure for guests of all ages. For tickets and information, visit museumoficecream.com/las-vegas/ and follow @museumoficecream.ABOUT MUSEUM OF ICE CREAMMuseum of Ice Cream is a global experiential brand that creates multi-sensory environments to spark imagination, inspire play and bring people together through the universal power of ice cream. With locations in New York City, Miami, Chicago, Boston, Las Vegas and Singapore, with Los Angeles and Orlando locations coming soon, Museum of Ice Cream has welcomed millions of guests into experiences designed for lasting memories and meaningful moments of connection. For tickets and information, visit museumoficecream.com and follow @museumoficecream.ABOUT AREA15AREA15, located parallel to the Las Vegas Strip, represents the world’s first purpose-built immersive entertainment district offering live events, distinctive attractions, interactive art installations, extraordinary design elements, unique retail, ground-breaking technology, bars and eateries and much more. AREA15’s curated mix of dynamic destinations—including LIFTOFF Bar and Ride, Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart, Dueling Axes, Five Iron Golf, Kaia, The Beast, Wink World: Portals Into the Infinite, Museum Fiasco, JOHN WICK EXPERIENCE and many more—represents what’s next in experiential entertainment. With a robust, ever-changing roster of concerts, events, immersive art exhibitions, out-of-this-world nightlife and boundary-pushing production shows, AREA15 attracts visitors of all ages. Zone 2: The Terminals at AREA15 now features Universal Destinations & Experiences’ new, year-round horror entertainment experience Universal Horror Unleashed, Felix & Paul Studios’ Interstellar Arc, The Escape Game and Dolls Kill. Additional immersive attractions, eateries and retail venues coming soon to The Terminals include the Boeing 747, Museum of Ice Cream’s largest flagship location, Chilango’s Tacos, Saint Honoré Doughnuts & Beignets, Nacho Daddy, House Rules, MINISO, iFLY Indoor Skydiving, and more.AREA15 has received numerous accolades, including being named “Another Unmissable Stop for Art Lovers” by The Times UK; “Most Innovative Venue in the USA” and No. 2 on the list of “10 Best Immersive Experiences in the U.S.” by Timeout; “Best Immersive Art Experience” by USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards; “Best Place to Dance,” “Best Attraction,” “Best Place for Your Instagram Shot” and “Best Rave Resurgence” by Las Vegas Weekly Readers’ Choice Best of Vegas Awards; “Best Arts Hub” by Vegas Magazine; “Best Family Attraction” from the Southern Nevada Hotel Concierge Association; claiming the No. 1 spot in Blooloop’s “World’s Top 11 Immersive Art Experiences;” and being included in Las Vegas Magazine’s Hall of Fame.Follow on Instagram, Facebook and X: @AREA15Official; and YouTube: AREA15. Hashtag: #AREA15. Click here for directions and here to download high-res images.Media ContactKirvin Doak CommunicationsMOICPRLV@kirvindoak.com

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