Adesso Expands Enterprise Audio Lineup with New Xtream P9 and Xtream P9T-TAA USB-C Headsets

Xtream P9 Xtream P9T Headset Xtream P9T Headset Push to Talk Function Ergonomic Headset One Touch Call

Adesso, a manufacturer of computer peripherals and input devices, proudly announces the official launch of the Xtream P9 and Xtream P9T-TAA headsets.

WALNUT, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WALNUT, CA – June 16, 2026 – Adesso, a leading manufacturer of computer peripherals and professional input devices, proudly announces the official launch of the Xtream P9 and Xtream P9T-TAA headsets. Engineered to meet the rigorous communication demands of modern offices, call centers, and remote working environments, both models deliver exceptional audio clarity, maximum comfort, and seamless device integration.The Xtream P9T-TAA also features full TAA compliance, making it an ideal, secure hardware solution for government and enterprise procurement.Crystal-Clear Audio and Intelligent ControlsThe Xtream P9 series features custom-tuned 30mm drivers optimized for vocal clarity, alongside a flexible, noise-isolating microphone that rotates out of the way when not in use. To meet different workflow and privacy requirements, Adesso offers two distinct configurations:Xtream P9 (Standard): Equipped with an intuitive inline controller for effortless volume adjustment and quick microphone muting.Xtream P9T-TAA (Push-To-Talk): Designed for secure environments and medical charting, featuring a dedicated Push-to-Talk button. The microphone remains muted by default and only transmits audio while the hardware button is held down.Universal Connectivity and All-Day ComfortEliminating the need for extra adapters, both headsets feature a native USB-C connector alongside bundled USB-A adaptor. This 2-in-1 design ensures instant, driver-free plug-and-play operation across Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, iOS, and Android.Built for demanding schedules, the lightweight headsets feature an adjustable, reinforced headband and plush, breathable leatherette earpads. The earpads reduce ear fatigue during long shifts and are easily replaceable to extend the product’s lifespan.Pricing and AvailabilityThe Adesso Xtream P9 (MSRP $29.99) and the Xtream P9T-TAA (MSRP $99.99) can be purchased through Adesso.com and authorized government resellers.About AdessoFounded in 1994, Adesso is a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative computer peripherals and mobile accessories. Our diverse portfolio spans webcams, keyboards, mice, input devices, headphones, speakers, docking stations, barcode scanners, and more.

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