RCP hosts Meet your president session for international medical graduates

Members reflected on the cultural and professional adjustments required when entering the NHS, including differences in communication, expectations and workplace culture. One participant described this as a ‘cultural blueprint shift’, highlighting how these factors can influence progression. The discussion also explored differential attainment, with a focus on better understanding lived experience alongside existing workforce data, and ensuring targeted, evidence-based interventions.

Mumtaz highlighted the RCP’s new strategy, launched in May 2026, which focuses on supporting doctors at every career stage and strengthening education and training. ‘We want to support our membership and lead our community through every career stage,’ she said. ‘And ensure that you have a voice to shape the future of your own journey and of medicine more widely.’