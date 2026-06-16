A new era of transparency: Amway introduces the Amway Tracing Tool

AUSTRALIA, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amway, the world’s largest direct selling company, announced the launch of the Amway Tracing Tool in Australia. This interactive, mobile-friendly platform marks a significant milestone in Amway’s global commitment to transparency, allowing consumers to explore the complete journey of several Amway products, from seed to finished supplement and skincare products.Consumers are increasingly expecting transparency and accountability from brands, and the demand for credible and accessible product information continues to rise.Transparency is a longstanding commitment for Amway. Since its founding in 1959, the company has tracked plant ingredients, from Amway-owned and certified partner farms to finished products, upholding rigorous scientific and quality standards at every stage. Amway scientists perform comprehensive safety assessments for botanicals, by leveraging resources from leading health authorities and scientific review boards internationally.“The launch of the Amway Tracing Tool in the ESAN region is a pivotal step in empowering consumers to make informed choices,” said Ahmed Shehata, Chief Marketing Officer, Amway ESAN (Europe, Southern Africa, Australia, and New Zealand). “Transparency is today’s foundation of trust. By placing our product journey directly into our Independent Business Owners and their customers’ hands, we move beyond telling our story, we provide details that bring our product creation process to life through every step.”This commitment to quality continues today across Amway’s thousands of hectares of certified organic farmland in the U.S., Mexico and Brazil, and partner farms worldwide that must follow strict visibility and quality practices while growing the botanicals used in Amway products. Meticulous records are kept detailing the entire life cycle of these plants, from who sowed the seeds to who harvested them and when. As a result of this process, each Nutriway-grown botanical carries a ‘birth certificate’ that tracks its story from the farm to the final product, ensuring complete transparency at every step.Transparency from science to manufacturingThe Amway Tracing Tool provides unprecedented access to the science, sourcing, and manufacturing processes behind selected Nutriway™ and Artistry™ products. From ingredient origins to formulation, testing, and packaging, the tool offers consumers a step-by-step view of how Amway products are made, helping build trust through transparency.Through this new platform, users can explore the product creation process in five simple steps:Science: Amway tracks ingredients back to raw material suppliers through rigorous scientific research and documentation.Ingredients: Key ingredients are carefully selected and sourced, including origin and growing conditions.Production: Products are manufactured globally with traceable processes from raw materials to final packaging.Tests & Checks: Every batch must pass strict tests before it is released. Each year, Amway performs around 30,000 quality tests, with an additional 12,000 to 14,000 tests conducted by its packaging laboratories.Design & Disposal: Careful and conscious packaging design.An interactive experienceFor the first time, consumers can experience transparent product information across multiple Amway brands within a single, unified digital platform. To begin, users simply select a featured product from a drop-down menu. A series of steps then reveal detailed information about the product’s creation, including science, ingredients, manufacturing locations, and packaging. As users progress, an interactive map highlights where each stage takes place, bringing ingredient origins and the product creation process to life and reinforcing Amway’s commitment to clean, safe, high quality, and responsibly made products.The Amway Tracing Tool is currently available in Australia, Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Poland, Romania, Spain, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.To experience the Amway Tracing Tool, visit Amway Tracing Tool About AmwayAmway is a direct selling company committed to helping people live better lives across more than 100 countries and territories worldwide. Top-selling brands for Amway include Nutriway™, Artistry™, eSpring™ and XS™ – all sold exclusively by Independent Business Owners. Amway is the No. 1 direct selling business in the world, according to the 2026 Direct Selling News Global 100 list. For company news, visit: https://news.amway.eu

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