ArrowHeart Foundation Summer Program Gives Teens the Opportunity to Volunteer in the Community

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, 16 teens have enrolled in the ArrowHeart Summer Volunteer Program, with additional participants expected throughout the season. Through the program, students gain hands-on volunteer experience while learning about community needs and the importance of giving back. The program began in 2024 after Arrowhead team members consistently expressed interest in having their teens participate in ArrowHeart volunteer activities. In response, ArrowHeart created a dedicated summer program that provides teens with structured opportunities to serve their community and learn about philanthropy.Since its first year, the volunteer program has continued to grow with more students volunteering each year. This summer, the program expanded to Arrowhead’s Arizona operations center.“Since we launched our Summer Volunteer Program, we have had nearly 40 students participate in the program,” said Stefanie Villalobos, VP Philanthropy & Community Impact, and ArrowHeart Foundation Executive Director. “One of the most meaningful aspects of this program is giving our team members’ teens the opportunity to learn about ArrowHeart’s commitment to community giving and experience that mission firsthand. By participating in our initiatives, they become part of the impact we strive to make every day. I’m excited to extend this valuable summer program to our team members and their families in Arizona.”Longtime volunteer and two-time ArrowHeart Scholarship recipient, Madyson Miller, is now a student at Northern Arizona University. A nursing major, she began volunteering in Rancho Cucamonga during high school. Now in Arizona, she is the first to say she has volunteered at both locations.“When I first began volunteering with ArrowHeart, I had no idea how much it would shape my future. The experiences, relationships, and opportunities I have been given through this organization have left a lasting impression on my life and played an important role in shaping the person I am today.”The Summer Volunteer Program gives teens the opportunity to contribute to one of ArrowHeart’s most impactful annual initiatives: helping local children start the school year with confidence. Teen volunteers support ArrowHeart’s back-to-school efforts, including this year’s distribution of 800 brand-new JanSport backpacks filled with school supplies for local students. In addition, participants assist with a variety of community service activities, including sorting items for donation events, event preparation, organizing the food pantry, and assembling member support requests. Through these hands-on experiences, teens gain a deeper understanding of community needs, the importance of giving back, and the meaningful impact they can have on the lives of local families.Incoming high school senior Max Herrera is volunteering for his second year. He feels the program has been meaningful to his personal growth, and he feels his work has helped strengthen his community. “It was rewarding to know that my efforts were helping individuals and families within our community,” he said. “I will carry these lessons with me by continuing to look for opportunities to help others, especially those who may be facing challenges or have fewer resources than I do. The experience has been both meaningful and rewarding, and I look forward to continuing to learn and contribute.”In addition to helping the community, many students find that the program gives them skills that will help them grow in the workplace.“This experience showed me that the culture of a workplace matters,” said Jacob Dubon, an incoming high school senior who volunteered for the first time this year. “When people feel welcomed and valued, they show up differently…I know I did. That’s something I want to carry with me, whether it’s how I treat coworkers, customers, or anyone I work alongside in my career. This also showed me how important it is to give back to the community, and that success means more when you use it to lift others up, and that’s what I want to be intentional about as I grow.”In addition to activities at ArrowHeart, students have the opportunity to participate in select summer events, including Brunch Buddies at the Ronald McDonald House Central and Northern Arizona in Phoenix, Arizona in June and Meals of Love at the Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House in Loma Linda, California in July.The program is open to the immediate family of Arrowhead Credit Union team members who are at least 16 years of age. Students who participate can also earn extracurricular community service hours through the program.For more information about the ArrowHeart Foundation, please visit our website at: arrowheadcu.org/arrowheart About ArrowHeart FoundationArrowHeart Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization established by Arrowhead Credit Union in 2013. Their philosophy of "people helping people" is at the center of what they do. The work they do and the funds they raise stay local and benefit the people and communities served by Arrowhead Credit Union. Visit arrowheadcu.org/arrowheart for more information.About Arrowhead Credit UnionArrowhead Credit Union was established in 1949 and is dedicated to building strong communities. Arrowhead has $2.7 billion in assets and serves more than 200,000 members across the United States. Visit arrowheadcu.org for more information.###

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