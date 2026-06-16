Natural Skincare Vendor Faithful Tallow Co. Joins July 3 Downtown Fireworks Event in Wadsworth, OH

Faithful Tallow Co. will sell tallow skincare and beard care at the July 3 Downtown Fireworks Event in Wadsworth, with custom lotion samples on site.

We love meeting Wadsworth neighbors at events like this.” — Mandy Simmons, owner of Faithful Tallow Co.

WADSWORTH, OH, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faithful Tallow Co. , a family-owned Summit County maker of beef tallow skincare and beard care products, will sell at the Downtown Fireworks Event in Wadsworth, Ohio, on Thursday, July 3. The company joins the evening celebration as families gather downtown for food, activities, and fireworks.The event runs from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM near 118 High Street in Wadsworth. Mosaic Wadsworth hosts the gathering as part of the community's July 3 holiday plans. Faithful Tallow Co. will set up a booth where visitors can browse lotions, body butters, beard oils, beard balms, and tallow dog shampoo in person. Staff can also mix custom lotion and tallow samples on site so guests can try a blend matched to their skin or scent preference before they buy.Alex and Mandy Simmons started Faithful Tallow Co. after researching natural options for eczema that affected two of their five daughters. They bought beef tallow from a local butcher, tested blends at home, and shared whipped tallow creams with friends and family. That response led to a small business built around all-natural body and beard care made in Ohio.The product line includes whipped tallow body butter in scents such as lavender vanilla and cinnamon vanilla, moisturizing lotions, beard oils, beard balms, beard care kits, and tallow dog shampoo. The company uses locally sourced tallow and handcrafts items in small batches. Orders placed online ship with free delivery on purchases over $50. The business also sells at farmers markets and festivals across Summit County through the summer and fall.Faithful Tallow Co. lists the July 3 stop as the America 250 Celebration in downtown Wadsworth on its public event calendar. The Simmons family treats these local dates as a chance to meet customers face to face and answer questions about ingredients and daily use. Shoppers who cannot attend the fireworks event can order from the online store or find select inventory at Uniquely Handmade for You on Main Street in Wadsworth.Summer outdoor events draw steady foot traffic in Medina County and Summit County towns. Visitors often look for gifts, skin care for dry summer weather, and beard products before travel season. At the booth, guests can sample textures, compare scents, and request custom lotion or tallow blends made fresh at the table. That on-site option helps visitors who want a specific scent or a lighter or richer feel before they commit to a full-size jar.The company describes itself as a Christian family business. Bible tracts ship with online orders. The owners say their faith shapes how they treat customers, but the products stand on their own for dryness, itchiness, cracked skin, and routine beard grooming."We love meeting Wadsworth neighbors at events like this," said Mandy Simmons, owner of Faithful Tallow Co. "July 3 is a big night downtown. Families can enjoy the fireworks, and we get to show what tallow skincare and beard care look like up close. If you have been curious about tallow lotion or beard balm, this is an easy time to stop by our table. We can whip up a custom sample right there so you leave with something that fits your skin."Event details for the Downtown Fireworks Event are on the Mosaic Wadsworth event page . The full Faithful Tallow Co. product line is on the natural skin and beard care collection page. Orders and shipping information are available through Faithful Tallow Co.

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