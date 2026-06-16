DCP Lemon Law Program Returned Record $8.1M Owners of Defective Vehicles in 2025

HARTFORD — The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) Lemon Law Program recovered more than $8.1 million in refunds and replacement vehicles for Connecticut Consumers in 2025, a program record.

The department’s Lemon Law Annual Report, released today, covers data collected during the 2025 calendar year. The report is available at ct.gov/DCP/LemonLaw.

DCP administers the Connecticut Automobile Dispute Settlement Program, more commonly known as “Lemon Law.” In June 1982, Connecticut became the first state to establish an informal process between consumers and manufacturers called arbitration. More than forty years later, the program has returned over $100 million to Connecticut consumers.

“We are proud of the hard work our Lemon Law team does on behalf of Connecticut consumers,” said DCP Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli. “Buying a new car is a big investment, and sometimes things can go wrong even when you do everything right. Frequent repairs are frustrating, costly, and inconvenient. That’s why our program creates an opportunity for consumers and manufacturers to communicate and work to resolve the problem and get back on the road.”

To be eligible for arbitration, a vehicle must meet all five requirements:



1. A new motor vehicle registered as a passenger car, combination (passenger and commercial) or motorcycle purchased or leased in Connecticut.

2. Does not conform to manufacturer’s express warranty.

3. Has a defect or condition which substantially impairs the use, safety, or value of the motor vehicle after a reasonable number of repair attempts. The law presumes “reasonable” as four attempts.

4. The vehicle has manufacturer's defects that occurred during the eligibility period of the first 2 years from the original owner's delivery date or during the first 24,000 miles (whichever occurs first).

5. The vehicle could not be immediately repaired and was returned to the consumer with the defect OR the defect was brought to the attention of the dealer, and the dealer determined it was not a defect, or the mechanic was unable to verify the issue.

The Lemon Law Program does not cover defects caused by a consumer’s abuse, neglect or unauthorized modification of the vehicle. In addition, the program does not cover defects that are not covered under the manufacturer’s express warranty.

2025 At A Glance

Last year, the Lemon Law Program received 165 applications, 24 of which were deemed ineligible, and 141 cases led to arbitration hearings. The hearings resulted in 13 no action decisions, 15 cash and keep settlements, and 113 decisions to refund or replace the vehicle. The largest refund totaled $204,000. Refunds and replacement vehicles are provided by the vehicle manufacturers.

In Recent Years

DCP has seen a growing increase in application submissions. In 2021, the program received 80 applications. In 2024, there were 146 application submissions.

As application numbers have increased, the program continues to return more to consumers than the previous year. In 2021, the program returned $2.3M to consumers. In 2024, more than $6.19M was returned to consumers. The five manufacturers with the most complaints eligible for arbitration were Jeep, Hyundai, Ford, Toyota, and Honda.

Consumers are awarded either by a replacement of a comparable new car or a refund of what the consumer paid initially for vehicle. Awards may also include reimbursement for incidental or consequential damages or costs.

Resources

To determine if you are eligible for arbitration, consumers may complete our short Eligibility Quiz.

To learn more about the Connecticut Lemon Law Program and how to apply, consumers can visit: ct.gov/dcp/lemonlaw

Consumers may view the 2025 Lemon Law Annual Report on our website or download the report here.