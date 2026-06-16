Traffic Advisory - Winchester Boulevard at Apple Valley Avenue and Gulfstream Boulevard Intermittent Lane Closures June 22-26

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 16, 2026) The southbound right-hand lane of Winchester Boulevard at Apple Valley Avenue to Gulfstream Boulevard will have intermittent lane closures 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, June 22 through Friday, June 26 for Irby Construction to install underground power.

Travelers should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.

For information, contact Justin Cole, Irby Construction at 941-275-7417.

###