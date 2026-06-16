Call for Photo Entries for the Waters of Charlotte County Calendar Contest

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 16, 2026) – Calling all photographers! The theme of our 2027 county calendar is “The Waters of Charlotte County.” Submit photos that feature the beauty of our county’s waters. The contest is free and easy to enter.

Submit your photos that represent the waters of Charlotte County:

Photos must be taken in Charlotte County

Please do not include business identifiers in the photos (logos, signage, etc.)

Photos must be taken horizontally and 8.5 inches by 11 inches to be considered

Deadline for entries is Aug. 31, 2026.

Submit your photos online: www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/contest

We’ll select 14 photos to be featured in the 2027 Charlotte County calendar. Winners will be notified by phone or email. Calendars will be available to the public in late November at county facilities to be announced.

Release: By submitting a picture, all entrants grant an irrevocable, perpetual, worldwide, non-exclusive license to the Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners, to reproduce, distribute and display said works of the submission (along with a name credit) without monetary compensation. By submitting this form, you attest you have obtained permission from any person(s) features who are clearly recognizable for their image to be used. The Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners may at any time request a signed release.

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