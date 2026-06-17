Once Again Honey Graham Crackers Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2026 Snack Awards Winner

Once Again Nut Butter Once Again's organic and gluten-free Honey Graham Crackers

Certified Organic and Gluten-Free Snack Receives National Recognition

This award reflects what we set out to do with this product: reimagine a familiar snack with high-quality, clean, and allergy-friendly ingredients.” — Sudheer Kosaraju, chief commercial officer at Once Again

NUNDA, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Once Again, a 100% employee-owned nut-and-seed butter company, announced today that its Honey Graham Crackers were named a winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2026 Snack Awards. Crafted in small batches using simple, ethically sourced ingredients, including sorghum and real clover honey, these artisanal crackers are certified both USDA organic and gluten-free.“We’re honored to have our honey graham crackers recognized by Good Housekeeping,” said Sudheer Kosaraju, chief commercial officer at Once Again. “This award reflects what we set out to do with this product: reimagine a familiar snack with high-quality, clean, and allergy-friendly ingredients. These crackers contain no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners while delivering the satisfying taste and texture people expect from a great graham cracker.”The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/snacks2026 Once Again’s Honey Graham Crackers are sold at natural food stores nationwide, including Whole Foods Market and Sprouts, for an SRP of $6.99, as well as through the brand’s website and Amazon . Cinnamon and Dark Chocolate varieties are also available.About Once AgainOnce Again Nut Butter, 100% employee-owned and spreading integrity since 1976, produces organic and natural spreads and snacks for retail, industrial, and foodservice customers. Headquartered in rural upstate New York, the company manufactures its products in state-of-the-art, SQF certified facilities, with its peanut butters made in a dedicated facility separate from its tree nut and seed butters. Recent innovations include organic and gluten-free graham sandwiches and crackers for the snack aisle. Recognized as a leader in responsible business practices, the company's products are verified through partnerships with Sedex and HowGood and are part of the brand's Honest in Trade sustainability program. Visit OnceAgain.com and follow @OnceAgainNutButter on social media.

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