The Guardian Group, LLC announces Fellowship Trained Psychiatrist: Amy Woods MD, QME

Dr. Amy Woods has joined The Guardian Group as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) with exam locations in California in the specialty of Psychiatry.

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amy Woods, MD is a board certified psychiatrist and is Fellowship trained at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA . Her clinical expertise spans a wide range of psychiatric conditions, including depression, anxiety disorders, psychotic disorders, substance use disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), to her role as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME).As a member of The Guardian Group , Dr Wood’s QME Evaluation and Report process will be focused on the following:● Concise Reporting● Fair and Objective Analysis● Explanatory in the areas of Apportionment and Causation● Conclusions that are Medical Evidence Based● Timely Classification of MMIShe has registered QME exam location with The Guardian Group in the following locations:● San Bernardino● Los Angeles● Westminster● Bakersfield● Long Beach● Cathedral City● Riverside● Madera● Indio● Pico RiveraDr. Woods earned her Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California before completing her residency training at the UCLA/San Fernando Valley VA Program, where she built a strong foundation in comprehensive psychiatric care. She then pursued fellowship training at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, where her exceptional leadership was recognized through her appointment as Chief Resident.The Guardian Group is a leader in Qualified Medical Evaluations and SIBTF cases in the State of California and the evaluator of choice for attorneys, claims adjusters and injured workers who seek a just and timely resolution.

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