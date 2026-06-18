Hema Dey, Author of The AI Translator

Iffel International's One Brain connects existing law firm systems to capture missed leads, automate follow-up, and reduce non-billable overhead.

Every lead source visible. Every inquiry tracked. Every overdue follow-up is flagged automatically. The managing partner finally has a complete picture.” — Hema Dey

ANAHEIM HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Small and mid-size law firms are losing revenue at a scale most managing partners have not measured. Research indicates that firms lose over 20% of potential income through undetected gaps in intake, follow-up, and internal workflows. (Source: Attorney Assistant, "Signs Your Law Firm Is Losing Revenue," attorneyassistant.com, May 2026) Law firms miss approximately 35% of incoming calls during business hours and 60% or more after hours. (Source: Clio Legal Trends Report, via Gabbyville, "What Missed Calls Actually Cost Your Law Firm," gabbyville.com, 2026) Of callers who do not reach a live person, 85% never call back and 62% contact a competitor instead. (Source: GetAira, "62% of Business Calls Go Unanswered," getaira.io, March 2026) Meanwhile, the average attorney utilization rate sits at just 37% — under three billable hours per day — with more than five hours spent daily on tasks that clients are never billed for. (Source: Clio 2024 Legal Trends Report, cited in Epicenter Tech, epicenter.tech, May 2026)Iffel International Inc., an AI strategy and deployment firm headquartered in Orange County, California, today announced the national availability of One Brain for Law Firms — an agentic AI solution designed to address these gaps for small and mid-size legal practices without requiring firms to replace existing technology infrastructure."Law firms have been told for years that AI is not for them," said Hema Dey , Founder and CEO of Iffel International and author of The AI Translator. "One Brain for Law Firms is designed to change that — affordable enough for every firm, simple enough for every team member, and compatible with what most firms already have in place."Connecting Systems Law Firms Already UseOne Brain for Law Firms integrates with the case management, intake, referral tracking, and client communication platforms legal practices currently operate, enabling those systems to share data and automate follow-up across the firm.Prior to deployment, Iffel International conducts a compatibility assessment to map a firm's existing systems, identify any modernization requirements, and confirm integration pathways. According to the company, the assessment is typically completed within days and, in most cases, does not require firms to modify systems their teams currently use."The assessment takes days — not months," said Dey. "And in the vast majority of engagements we connect One Brain to what the firm already has without changing anything the team knows and trusts."Addressing the Overhead and Billable Hour ProblemThe administrative burden on legal staff has been well documented. Attorneys spend an average of two out of every eight working hours on administrative tasks such as billing and project management. (Source: Bloomberg Law 2024 Attorney Workload and Hours Survey, cited in Epicenter Tech, epicenter.tech, May 2026) Research from the McKinsey Global Institute found that professionals spend up to 28% of their workweek on email and administrative coordination rather than high-value tasks. (Source: McKinsey Global Institute, cited in Alexa Translations, alexatranslations.com, September 2025) Firms routinely lose between 25% and 50% of potentially billable time when time entries are postponed or reconstructed from memory. (Source: Alexa Translations, "5 Common Bottlenecks That Drain Billable Hours in Law Firms," alexatranslations.com, September 2025)One Brain is designed to automate the administrative and coordination work that currently displaces billable time — flagging overdue follow-ups, tracking leads from first contact through conversion, and surfacing pipeline gaps before they result in lost matters."Stop overcomplicating the process," said Dey. "Know where your leads are coming from. Know what is yet to be followed up. One Brain does that — simply, practically, and affordably."24/7 Multilingual Intake Across Practice AreasThe product is configured to respond to inbound inquiries in real time, including outside business hours and in multiple languages. Iffel International states the system supports English, Spanish, Mandarin, Tagalog, and additional languages — a capability the company says is particularly relevant in multilingual markets across California and the Southwest.The intake gap affects every practice area differently. In personal injury, criminal defense, estate planning, business law, litigation, and healthcare law, prospective clients frequently reach out outside standard office hours and require an immediate, informed response. Research shows that conversion rates drop 80% when response time to a new inquiry exceeds five minutes from first contact. (Source: Virtual Nexgen Solutions, "Law Firm Missed Intake Calls Revenue Loss," virtualnexgen.com, February 2026) One Brain is configured to each firm's specific practice areas so that every initial response reflects the legal context of the inquiry.Pipeline Visibility and Lead TrackingOne Brain surfaces data on lead sources, pending follow-up, and pipeline gaps through a unified reporting view. The system automatically flags overdue follow-ups and tracks inquiries from first contact through conversion — addressing the handoff breakdowns between intake and case management that commonly result in lost matters."Every lead source visible. Every inquiry tracked. Every overdue follow-up flagged automatically," said Dey. "The managing partner finally has a complete picture — and the team finally has one system they can trust."AvailabilityOne Brain for Law Firms is available to legal practices in all 50 states. Iffel International is offering complimentary rapid assessments with no preparation required and no obligation to proceed. To schedule an assessment, contact Iffel International at iffelinternational.com or reach the company's AI intake agent Emma at +1 (949) 779-6442, available 24 hours a day.About Iffel International Inc.Iffel International Inc. is an AI strategy and deployment firm founded in 2006 by Hema Dey, recognized by Forbes as a Top 5 AI Leader. The company is headquartered in Anaheim Hills, Orange County, California, and serves clients across legal, healthcare, manufacturing, and professional services sectors in more than 35 countries. Proprietary frameworks include SEO2Sales™, GEO2Sales™, and Signal2Phygital™. Hema Dey is the author of The AI Translator: Making Your Marketing Message Click With People And Code, a #1 Amazon New Release in Global Marketing, Web Marketing, and E-Commerce.

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