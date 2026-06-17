Dazzly Releases Marketplace to Expand Software and Business Ecosystem to Customers

Graphic showing Dazzly Announces Markeplace Release

Dazzly releases Marketplace, a larger ecosystem of digital and offline business services, which strengthens its position as a complete business operating layer.

This strengthens Dazzly's position as a complete business operating layer rather than just a website builder software.” — Lewis Anderson

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dazzly is proud to announce the official release of our long-anticipated Marketplace Marketplace will provide customers with access to a large range of digital and non-digital (offline) business services. It is accessible from within the Dazzly website builder . Existing software supported and integrations can be found on the Dazzly Integrations page."By expanding access to new software and business ecosystems our customers can enjoy the benefits of services from us and third-party trusted providers. This strengthens Dazzly's position as a complete business operating layer rather than just a website builder software."- Lewis Anderson, co-founder of DazzlySome initial services within Marketplace include:1. Digital Advertising2. Search Engine Optimization Consultation3. Payments Software / Hardware (bringing external services payment layers into Dazzly ecosystem)4. Vehicle and Business Signage (bringing external offline marketing services into Dazzly ecosystem)5. Small Business Accountant (bringing external consulting services into Dazzly ecosystem)From sole traders through to large manufacturers, Dazzly is seen as part of their business operations, so having these additional services will solidify that layer of choice and optionality that you have when using Dazzly - its more than just a website builder.Sign up for free and create your own website with Dazzly - https://www.dazzly.co

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