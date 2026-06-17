Dazzly Releases Marketplace to Expand Software and Business Ecosystem to Customers
Dazzly releases Marketplace, a larger ecosystem of digital and offline business services, which strengthens its position as a complete business operating layer.
Marketplace will provide customers with access to a large range of digital and non-digital (offline) business services. It is accessible from within the Dazzly website builder. Existing software supported and integrations can be found on the Dazzly Integrations page.
"By expanding access to new software and business ecosystems our customers can enjoy the benefits of services from us and third-party trusted providers. This strengthens Dazzly's position as a complete business operating layer rather than just a website builder software."
- Lewis Anderson, co-founder of Dazzly
Some initial services within Marketplace include:
1. Digital Advertising
2. Search Engine Optimization Consultation
3. Payments Software / Hardware (bringing external services payment layers into Dazzly ecosystem)
4. Vehicle and Business Signage (bringing external offline marketing services into Dazzly ecosystem)
5. Small Business Accountant (bringing external consulting services into Dazzly ecosystem)
From sole traders through to large manufacturers, Dazzly is seen as part of their business operations, so having these additional services will solidify that layer of choice and optionality that you have when using Dazzly - its more than just a website builder.
Sign up for free and create your own website with Dazzly - https://www.dazzly.co
Lewis Anderson
DAZZLY Limited
media@dazzly.co
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