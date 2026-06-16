Top Realtor Jimmy Heckenberg Brings Fully Reimagined Royal Woods Contemporary to Market for $2.199 Million

Designer residence offers new-construction quality, smart home technology, and resort-style outdoor living in one of Sherman Oaks most desirable neighborhoods

SHERMAN OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. - Luxury real estate agent Jimmy Heckenberg of Rodeo Realty has announced the listing of 3873 Royal Woods Drive, a fully reimagined contemporary residence in the prestigious Royal Woods neighborhood of Sherman Oaks, offered at $2,199,000.

Completed in 2025 with full city permits, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home represents a rare down-to-the-studs transformation that delivers the quality, efficiency, and peace of mind typically associated with new construction. Spanning approximately 2,631 square feet on a 10,114-square-foot lot, the residence combines modern architecture, designer finishes, and advanced smart home technology in one of the San Fernando Valley's most sought-after enclaves.

"Today's buyers are looking for homes that offer both exceptional design and long-term value," said Jimmy Heckenberg of Rodeo Realty. "This property stands out because virtually every major component has been rebuilt or replaced. It offers the experience of a brand-new luxury home in an established neighborhood that's known for its privacy, convenience, and enduring appeal."

The home's dramatic arrival begins with a newly designed driveway, two-car garage, and gated courtyard entrance. Inside, soaring ceilings and expansive floor-to-ceiling glass create light-filled living spaces that seamlessly connect the indoors with the outdoors.

At the center of the home is a designer kitchen featuring custom white oak cabinetry, quartz surfaces, and a professional-grade 48-inch dual-fuel range. The open-concept layout flows effortlessly into the dining area and family room, where warm wood accents and a sleek contemporary fireplace create an inviting atmosphere.

Five-panel folding glass doors open to a resort-inspired backyard that has been completely redesigned for modern California living. Elegant stone pavers, lush landscaping, and expansive entertaining areas surround one of the property's most distinctive features: a striking 20-foot architectural container lap pool that serves as both a luxury amenity and sculptural focal point.

The residence is equipped with an extensive suite of premium smart home features, including Lutron lighting controls, integrated Sonos audio, automated window shades, smart climate management, and advanced security systems, providing homeowners with a fully connected living experience.

The private primary suite offers a spa-inspired retreat, while two secondary bedrooms share a full bathroom. A fourth ensuite bedroom provides flexibility for guests, a home office, or multigenerational living.

Beyond its design and technology, the property benefits from a comprehensive rebuild that includes all-new electrical, plumbing, HVAC systems, roof, windows, insulation, and exterior finishes, significantly enhancing energy efficiency and long-term reliability.

Located moments from Ventura Boulevard, premier dining and shopping destinations, top-rated schools, and convenient Westside access, 3873 Royal Woods Drive presents a rare turnkey opportunity in one of Sherman Oaks' most coveted residential neighborhoods.

Property Details

Address: 3873 Royal Woods Drive, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

Listing Agent: Jimmy Heckenberg

Price: $2,199,000

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Living Area: Approximately 2,631 Square Feet

Lot Size: Approximately 10,114 Square Feet

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