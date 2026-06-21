After 20 Years Breeding American Bullies, an Oklahoma Kennel is Borrowing From the Cattle Industry

Sarah and Edward Perez, ManMade. Kennels Founders Sarah with an MMK American Bully

ManMade Kennels marks its 20th year by applying livestock genetic evaluation methods to companion dogs.

CHICKASHA, OK, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ManMade Kennels turns 20 this year, and founder Edward Perez is using the anniversary to push an argument that cuts against how most American Bullies are bred and sold today."Most bully breeders are selecting backward," Perez said. "They pick a coat color or a head size because that's what gets likes, and they ignore the genetics that actually carry into the next litter. We stopped doing that years ago, and we learned how by paying attention to the cattle business."That comparison isn't a stretch for Perez, who also runs ManMade Cattle . In the beef world, producers lean on Expected Progeny Differences (EPDs), a scoring system that predicts which traits an animal is likely to pass to its offspring. A bull can look spectacular and still post poor EPDs, which tells a buyer the animal won't reliably improve a herd.Perez wanted the same kind of forward-looking record for his dogs.Over the past two decades, ManMade Kennels has built its breeding decisions around temperament scoring and structured health screening, plus planned outcrossing to keep the gene pool wide. The kennel tracks how individual dogs produce across multiple litters instead of judging a sire or dam on appearance alone."Phenotype is what people see, and it matters, because nobody wants an ugly dog," Perez said. "But phenotype is a snapshot. The genetics behind it decide what the next three litters look like. A dog can win on looks and still throw hip problems or puppies that fall apart under stress. The records tell you that before the breeding does."Perez argues the stakes are higher now because social media moves bloodlines and color fads through the breed faster than ever. A single viral dog can shape what hundreds of buyers chase for a season, often with little regard for what those dogs are like to live with.He points to temperament as the trait that gets ignored most and matters most after a puppy goes home. A stable dog can handle a house full of kids and strangers. An unstable one creates problems no amount of muscle or color can offset.ManMade's advice to prospective owners has stayed consistent through the kennel's 20 years. Ask a breeder what they test for, how they socialize their puppies, and what their dogs have actually produced over time. If all they can show you is photos, keep looking."Twenty years taught me that good breeding is boring," Perez said. "It's spreadsheets and patience. The flashy stuff sells fast and ages badly. The dogs that hold up are the ones somebody planned three generations back."About ManMade Kennels:Founded in 2006 and based in Chickasha, Oklahoma, ManMade Kennels breeds XL American Bullies and XL pitbulls with a focus on temperament and long-term genetic planning. The kennel works with families across North America and delivers internationally. More information is available at ManMadeKennels.com.

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