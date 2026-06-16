Cleveland Native Timothy Lewis Spoke at the 2026 Black Is Tech Conference, Sharing Insights on AI and Digital Banking

Bringing a Cleveland perspective to a national tech stage, Timothy Lewis explored how emerging technologies are reshaping financial systems and expanding access

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Timothy Lewis, a proud Cleveland native and financial services leader, participated as a featured speaker in Houston, TX at the 2026 Black Is Tech Conference, one of the nation’s largest gatherings for Black technologists, innovators, and industry leaders.Lewis spoke as a panelist during the session titled, “Reimagining Financial Institutions: How Emerging Technologies Are Shaping the Future of Money, Access, and Generational Wealth.” The panel examined how artificial intelligence, automation, and digital banking tools are reshaping financial ecosystems, and what these shifts mean for underserved communities and future wealth builders.As someone deeply rooted in Cleveland, Lewis highlighted the importance of bringing national‑level innovation conversations back to the Midwest.“Cleveland raised me, and it shaped the way I think about access, opportunity, and responsibility,” Lewis said during his session. “Any time I’m invited to speak on a national stage, I’m carrying my city with me. My goal is to make sure our communities aren’t left behind as technology transforms financial systems.”Lewis currently serves as an Officer & Financial Center Manager at Bank of America, where he leads an AI‑enabled financial center and integrates digital tools into everyday banking operations. His work spans small‑business advising, community engagement, and tech‑driven financial inclusion. He also serves on multiple nonprofit boards in Northeast Ohio, reinforcing his commitment to economic mobility and culturally relevant financial education.The Black Is Tech Conference draws more than 20,000 attendees annually and features speakers from global tech companies, venture firms, and innovation‑focused industries. Lewis’s participation underscores the growing influence of Cleveland voices in national conversations about technology, equity, and the future of financial access.About Timothy LewisTimothy Lewis is a Cleveland born financial services leader, speaker, and advocate for technology driven financial inclusion. He manages one of Bank of America’s Financial Center in Cleveland and has built a career at the intersection of banking, digital innovation, and community impact. Lewis holds an MBA from Western Governors University and a Bachelors in Journalism and promotional communication from Cleveland State University. He also serves on the boards of the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless, Front Steps Housing Services, and the Urban League of Greater Cleveland Young Professionals.

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