LIÉE SARL EXPANDS EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT WITH ESTABLISHMENT OF LIÉE B.V. IN THE NETHERLANDS

Liée Sarl announces the establishment of Liée B.V. in the Netherlands, strengthening its international presence and supporting organizations across Africa and Europe.

The new Dutch entity strengthens Liée Sarl's ability to support clients with recruitment, HR consulting, and workforce solutions across Europe and Africa.

The establishment of Liée B.V. marks an important step in our international growth and reinforces our commitment to supporting clients across Europe and Africa.” — Bernard Larbi, Founder & Chief HR Consultant

AMSTERDAM, AMSTERDAM - DUIVENDRECHT, NETHERLANDS, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liée Sarl today announced the establishment of Liée B.V. in the Netherlands, marking a significant milestone in the company's international growth strategy and expanding its presence within the European market.The establishment of Liée B.V. reflects Liée Sarl's continued commitment to supporting organizations with practical, compliant, and business-focused human resources and workforce solutions . The new Dutch entity will strengthen the company's ability to serve clients operating across Europe while complementing its existing activities and international outlook.As businesses increasingly recruit talent across borders and expand into new jurisdictions, workforce management has become more complex. Organizations must navigate varying employment regulations, compliance requirements, payroll obligations, and workforce practices while maintaining operational efficiency. Through its presence in the Netherlands, Liée B.V. aims to help clients address these challenges with locally informed and internationally minded support.Founded to help organizations build, manage, and develop effective workforces, Liée Sarl provides a range of services including recruitment and selection, HR consulting, training and development, HR outsourcing, employer of record (EOR) services , workforce administration, talent management support, and occupational health and safety solutions. The company works with organizations of varying sizes and across multiple sectors, helping employers manage workforce needs while remaining aligned with local requirements and business objectives.The Netherlands was selected as the location for the company's European entity due to its strategic position within Europe, internationally oriented business environment, and strong connectivity to regional and global markets. The country serves as an important hub for international commerce and provides an ideal base from which to support organizations operating across multiple jurisdictions.Through Liée B.V., the company intends to deepen existing international relationships while creating opportunities to support organizations seeking workforce solutions within Europe and beyond. The entity will focus on delivering recruitment, HR advisory, workforce administration, employer of record services, and related people-management solutions designed to help organizations attract, manage, and retain talent effectively.The launch of Liée B.V. also reflects the growing importance of strategic workforce planning in today's business environment. Organizations increasingly require partners capable of understanding both local employment realities and broader international business considerations. Liée believes that combining local knowledge with an international perspective enables organizations to make more informed workforce decisions and better support long-term growth objectives."Establishing Liée B.V. represents an important step in our long-term development," said Bernard Larbi, Founder and Chief HR Consultant of Liée Sarl. "As organizations continue to operate across multiple markets, the need for reliable and responsive HR support becomes increasingly important. Our presence in the Netherlands strengthens our ability to assist clients across jurisdictions while maintaining the personalized approach that has always been central to our work."The company views the establishment of Liée B.V. as part of its broader vision of supporting organizations in an increasingly interconnected global economy. By strengthening its international footprint, Liée aims to provide clients with greater access to workforce expertise, practical HR solutions, and support for navigating complex employment environments.About Liée SarlLiée Sarl is an international human resources and workforce solutions consultancy providing recruitment and selection, HR advisory, training and development, HR outsourcing, employer of record (EOR), talent management, occupational health and safety, workforce administration, and related business support services. The company supports organizations across a variety of industries by delivering practical, compliant, and business-focused workforce solutions. With a growing presence spanning Africa and Europe, Liée Sarl remains committed to helping organizations attract, manage, and develop talent while supporting sustainable business growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.