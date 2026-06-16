Student researchers tackle real-world cyber challenges at USCYBERCOM's ‘26 Cyber RECon

By U.S. Cyber Command Public Affairs

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. -U.S. Cyber Command’s Office of Academic Engagements hosted the fifth annual Cyber Research and Education Conference, known as Cyber RECon, from April 22-23, 2026 drawing more than 200 students and faculty from 19 universities.

Cyber RECon aligns student research with key USCYBERCOM mission challenges by partnering with academic institutions to share research and provide technical mentorship. During the event, participants were divided into 28 teams to develop original research on real-world problems currently facing the nation.

The Ohio State University Analyst Team secured the2026 Commander’s Cupwith their research titled,*“Semantic Shields: Automating Critical Infrastructure Defense via NLP-Driven Ransomware Profiling.”*The project examined the use of Natural Language Processing to attribute ransomware by clustering linguistic “fingerprints” in ransom notes, successfully uncovering undocumented actor relationships that bypass traditional forensic defenses.

2026 Cyber RECon Award Winners:

Commander’s Cup: Ohio State University

Hunter: Virginia Commonwealth University

Defender: Florida International University

Strategist: Metropolitan State University of Denver

EXPO Winners:

Analyst: Ohio State University

Hunter: University of California, Santa Cruz

Defender: Air University

Strategist: University of Maryland Carey Law School

For more information on USCYBERCOM and Cyber RECon, visit: https://www.cybercom.mil.