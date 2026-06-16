Inspired by Family, Driven to Serve: Combat Medic Finds Purpose in Army Reserve

As a child, Staff Sgt. Randall Joos never questioned what he wanted to do with his life. Watching his older brother serve in the Army, Joos imagined himself following the same path and living a similar life to whom he admired most.

Years later, that childhood dream has become a reality. Joos now serves as a combat medic with the 409th Medical Company Area Support, a unit under the 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support), that provides Role 2 medical care to deployed and training forces. The unit's capabilities include triage, advanced trauma management, dental services, laboratory testing and X-ray support. Through mass casualty exercises, Joos and his fellow Soldiers train to provide lifesaving care while improving readiness for future missions.

Before joining the military, Joos was drawn to careers that challenged him physically and mentally. He attended an Emergency Medical Technician-Basic program, a fast-paced course that combined classroom instruction with hands-on training and prepared students for the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians certification exam.

After graduation, Joos intended to enlist immediately. Instead, an opportunity with the fire department led him down a different path.

“I wanted to be a firefighter for a short while,” said Joos. “So I became a firefighter, got my EMT-B, and then I said, ‘All right, it's time to do it. I'm going to join the Army Reserve.’ So I joined the Army Reserve, got my 68 Whiskey there, then proceeded with all the field training. I loved it. I mean, I was hooked from the start.”

What began as a temporary detour ultimately reinforced his passion for emergency medicine. Joos later left firefighting behind to focus on his military career as a combat medic.

A Combat Medic Specialist and Airborne School graduate, Joos has spent years developing the skills needed to treat patients in demanding and often unpredictable environments.

Today, Joos participates in mass casualty training during Operation Sentinel Justice, at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, designed to test medical readiness and prepare Soldiers to operate under realistic battlefield conditions.

According to Joos, every patient encounter provides an opportunity for improvement.

“Every single patient that we get here in this training scenario makes us better and better,” said Joos. “We get smoother, we get more organized, and the patient outcomes get better.”

One of the primary lessons learned during the training is how to continue providing care when resources become scarce. As casualty numbers increase, medics must learn to adapt and prioritize treatment.

“No matter how much equipment you have, you're always going to get less and less and less,” said Joos. “That's less definitive treatments that we can do.”

To prepare for those situations, Soldiers are taught to improvise using the resources available to them while maintaining the highest standard of care possible.

“If we are running out of equipment and we're training, instead of doing a chest tube, we're using an ET tube as a chest tube,” said Joos. “We're kind of reaching out and grabbing things the best that we can to help the patient outcomes.”

Beyond improving medical proficiency, Joos said the training teaches Soldiers how to operate as a cohesive medical team. Unlike many civilian emergency responses, where providers often work with only one partner, mass casualty operations require seamless coordination among multiple medical personnel.

“Doing this training really helps us to function as a group inside this tent,” said Joos. “We all come from different backgrounds. We are all used to treating patients by ourselves. Through the Army training, we're used to surviving by ourselves, but here we have to function as a group, and I think training here really helps us to become cohesive and be more fluent in the treatment of our patients.”

That transition was not without challenges. Learning how to work alongside a larger team required patience and repetition.

“I think my weakness is that I'm used to working with one other person,” said Joos. “So working in this setting gets a little difficult sometimes because we're all kind of stepping on each other's toes at first, but right here today, I think we just passed over the ledge and are really cohesive.”

For Joos, however, the training is about more than refining medical procedures. At its core, he said, the mission is about taking care of people and ensuring Soldiers return home safely.

“It’s important to the Army because we care about our troops' lives and we care about anyone that we treat,” said Joos. “We do it for the people. We want to help them. For the Army, it's going to help Soldiers get home to their families and make their lives better.”

Whether treating severe injuries or minor ailments, Joos believes quality medical care directly contributes to the success of the mission.

“Even the little things, such as blisters and wounds, we can treat them so that they're feeling better and happier out there,” said Joos. “This improves morale.”

After years of pursuing the goal he first envisioned as a child, Joos has found his place in the Army Reserve. What began as admiration for an older brother has evolved into a commitment to caring for others, one patient, one Soldier and one training exercise at a time.