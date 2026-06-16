Niagara Springs Fish Hatchery closed to the public for construction beginning June 22

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game's Niagara Springs Fish Hatchery will be temporarily closed to the public beginning June 22 while construction crews upgrade the facility's predator exclusion mesh panels. These upgrades are necessary to protect hatchery fish reared at the facility from birds and other wildlife.

The closure is expected to remain in place through September 18. Construction signage will be posted at the main entrance of the hatchery to inform visitors of the closure.

The day park will remain open and accessible to the public throughout the construction period.

For questions regarding the closure, please contact Brandon Filloon at the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.