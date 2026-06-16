Johanna Soto Rigsbee Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'Lead with Empathy' Book Co-Authored with Chris Voss

Johanna Soto Rigsbee - Best Selling Author

ROXBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Lead with Empathy" co-authored by Johanna Soto Rigsbee, alongside Chris Voss and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on June 4th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Central to the success of "Lead with Empathy" is Johanna’s chapter, "Empathy Unbound.” Johanna shares a meaningful story about strength, empathy, and finding purpose through life’s experiences and relationships. Through her journey, she encourages readers to approach others with compassion, embrace personal growth, and recognize the importance of kindness and connection in making a lasting difference.



Lead with Empathy” has achieved outstanding success on Amazon, earning Best Seller status across multiple business and leadership categories, including Communication & Skills, Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Marketing & Sales, and Direct Marketing.

The book also reached the coveted #1 New Release position in Direct Marketing and gained widespread recognition across Amazon's New Release lists, ranking among the top new releases in Entrepreneurship, Marketing, Communication Skills, Business Development & Entrepreneurship, Marketing & Sales, and Business & Money. These impressive rankings reflect the book’s strong resonance with entrepreneurs, business professionals, and leaders seeking to elevate their impact through empathy-driven leadership.

Meet Johanna Soto Rigsbee:

Johanna Soto Rigsbee is an experienced cybersecurity leader with more than two decades designing secure, scalable, and business-aligned technology strategies across Fortune 100 organizations. She guides teams and enterprises through complex security challenges with clarity, strategic direction, and a leadership style grounded in empathy.

Beyond her technical achievements, Johanna supports educational and mentorship initiatives that open pathways for future professionals in computer science. She is also known for developing training and enablement programs that help individuals and organizations adapt confidently to an ever-evolving digital landscape.

Driven by curiosity and guided by empathy, Johanna approaches cybersecurity not only as a discipline of defense but as a practice of trust. She believes true resilience is built through awareness, collaboration, and the courage to lead with integrity.

To order your copy of “Lead with Empathy” please visit HERE.

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