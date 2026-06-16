Gov. Little: Idaho prepared for potentially challenging fire season

State continues progress on wildfire preparedness, forest health, and public safety initiatives

Boise, Idaho — Governor Brad Little joined state, local, and federal partners today to highlight Idaho's preparedness for what could be a challenging wildfire season, and to provide an update on progress implementing recommendations from the Governor's 2024 Wildfire Report.

Governor Little emphasized that Idaho enters the season in a stronger position thanks to continued investments in active forest management, wildfire preparedness, and partnerships that are improving the health and resilience of forests across all ownerships.

"Wildfire remains one of the greatest challenges facing Idaho's landscapes, communities, and economy. The good news is Idaho is prepared because we have continued to invest in the tools, partnerships, and proactive management strategies that reduce risk and improve outcomes,” Governor Little said.

Governor Little noted Idaho's leadership in forest management partnerships, particularly through the state's Shared Stewardship Agreement and Good Neighbor Authority (GNA) partnership with the U.S. Forest Service.

Since the launch of the Governor’s Make Forests Healthy Again initiative, more on-the-ground work is reducing hazardous fuels, improving forest health, supporting Idaho mills and jobs, and helping protect communities from catastrophic wildfire.

In December, Idaho signed its second Shared Stewardship Agreement with the U.S. Forest Service, renewing the state's commitment to cross-boundary forest management and wildfire risk reduction while increasing timber outputs through collaborative projects.

Every Idahoan has a role to play

The majority of wildfires are caused by people, not lightning. Despite the state's preparedness efforts, Governor Little and fire officials stressed that preventing human-caused wildfires remains critical.

"Government can invest in equipment, technology, and partnerships, but preventing wildfires starts with individual responsibility. As we head into the heart of fire season, I encourage all Idahoans and visitors to remain vigilant, follow fire restrictions, recreate responsibly, and do their part to prevent human-caused fires. One spark can change lives, threaten communities, and devastate landscapes,” Governor Little said.

ACCOMPLISHMENTS SUPPORTING THE GOVERNOR’S 2024 WILDFIRE REPORT RECOMMENDATIONS

Recommendation #2 (Engaged through legislation): Electric Utilities’ Wildfire Mitigation Plans

Accomplishments

Active coordination with the Public Utilities Commission staff and their process for reviewing, approving, and monitoring the implementation of Wildfire Mitigation Plans

Completed review of six plans and submitted comments per language in the Wildfire Standards of Care Act

Recommendation #3 (Supporting Agency Role) Statewide notification and evacuation planning.

Accomplishments

Expanded fire detection and intelligence systems that support evacuation decision-making.

Improved values-at-risk identification and wildfire situational awareness through cameras, satellite systems, lightning detection, and WUI hazard modeling.

Ready, Set, Go! was officially adopted by the State of Idaho (Sheriff’s Association and Idaho Emergency Managers Association in conjunction with IOEM, IDL, and the Idaho Fire Chief’s Association (IFCA) for a unified, consistent approach to communicating evacuation risk and action levels across all jurisdictions.

Continued support of Ready, Set, Go! implementation and local emergency management coordination.

Recommendation #4: Create a statewide wildfire camera interoperability program.

Accomplishments

Established the Idaho Fire Camera Interoperability Committee.

Developed a statewide camera interoperability charter.

IDL is currently operating 11 wildfire detection cameras.

Installing eight additional cameras funded through FY26 appropriations.

Working with federal agencies, utilities, and state partners to coordinate camera placement and information sharing.

Integrated wildfire camera systems into broader detection and situational awareness efforts.

Recommendation #7: Expand grant opportunities and support local wildfire response organizations.

Accomplishments

In 2025, processed approximately $1.5 million in FEPP equipment and $2.5 million in FFP equipment for local partners.

Continued support of Idaho's 10 Rangeland Fire Protection Associations.

Supported approximately 370 qualified RFPA firefighters.

Assisted local organizations with acquisition of PPE, radios, apparatus, and suppression equipment.

Continued grant and technical assistance support for counties, local fire departments, TPAs, and RFPAs.

Recommendation #8 Develop a statewide MOU between firefighting entities and enhance Type 3 Incident Management Team capabilities.

Accomplishments

Completed the statewide wildfire coordination MOU between IDL, IOEM, Idaho Fire Chiefs Association, and the State Fire Marshal.

Established recurring monthly coordination meetings between IDL, IOEM, and IFCA.

Successfully integrated an All-Hazard Type 3 IMT with the IDL Type 3 IMT to provide cross-training and qualification development.

Finalized the 2026 Idaho Cooperative Mobilization Agreement with participation from 95 Fire Service Organizations statewide.

Continued development of additional Type 3 IMT capacity and qualification pathways for local government and wildland fire personnel.

Recommendation #10 Improve statewide access to aviation resources.

Accomplishments

Created and filled the Aviation Section Manager position.

Expanded internal aviation management expertise.

Maintained a diversified aviation fleet consisting of: Type 1 helicopter Single Engine Air Tankers Single Engine Water Scoopers Unmanned Aerial Systems Aerial supervision program development

Established a state-to-state aviation agreement with Minnesota to leverage their aviation assets when needed.

Continued aviation contracting modernization efforts and evaluation of future aviation resource needs.

Strengthened coordination with the Idaho National Guard regarding aviation support capabilities.

Summary

IDL has completed or substantially advanced actions associated with Recommendations #4, #8, and #10, while also providing meaningful support toward Recommendations #2 and #3. Together, these efforts have improved statewide coordination, expanded wildfire detection capability, strengthened suppression resources, modernized aviation management, and increased local community resilience across Idaho.

UPDATE ON MAKE FORESTS HEALTHY AGAIN EXECUTIVE ORDER

Idaho is entering what could be another challenging wildfire season, but we are better prepared because we have continued investing in active forest management, wildfire preparedness, and strong partnerships across all ownerships.

Idaho’s endowment lands are among the best managed forests in the nation and demonstrate that active management improves forest health, reduces wildfire risk, supports wildlife habitat, and sustains rural economies.

Since signing the Make Forests Healthy Again Executive Order, Idaho has continued to lead the nation in working with our federal partners to increase the pace and scale of active management on federal lands.

Through Good Neighbor Authority, more than 229.3 million board feet of timber have been sold through restoration projects on nearly 18,000 federal acres in Idaho, helping support mills, jobs, and healthier forests while reducing wildfire risk. This is the most volume sold through GNA in the western states.

The partnership is also helping with post-fire recovery and reforestation, targeting high-priority non-commercial fuel reduction treatments, as well as road repairs to improve forest access for management, recreation, and fire response.

In the last year, Idaho has secured an additional $10 million in federal funding through Good Neighbor Authority agreements to accelerate forest restoration, fuels reduction, and watershed protection projects across the state.

Idaho signed our second Shared Stewardship Agreement with the U.S. Forest Service in December, committing to continued work in cross-boundary forest health and wildfire risk mitigation and an increase in timber volume through GNA.

The reality is that no single agency can solve this challenge alone – success depends on partnerships at every level. That's why Idaho continues to expand state-to-county and state-to-state agreements that allow us to leverage resources, share expertise, and implement projects across ownership boundaries.

We also need to streamline agreements with local contractors and private industry to increase the pace of active forest management. In the last six months, IDL has awarded 25 “call-when-needed” contracts to professional forestry consultants and heavy equipment operators across the state. These contracts will help accelerate project planning and preparation and expedite the actual work on the ground.

We have more work to do. Looking ahead, we are focused on reducing administrative barriers by pursuing longer-term and more flexible agreements with federal agencies while strengthening partnerships with counties, local governments, and neighboring states to get more work done on the ground.

The work identified in Wildfire Report Recommendations and the Make Forests Healthy Again Executive Order is moving forward, but government cannot do it alone. Every Idahoan has a role to play in preventing human-caused wildfires.