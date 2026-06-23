Furever Bookkeeping Reports Record Growth in DCAA Division as Contractors Face Stricter Compliance Demands

Kendra Moore, Owner of Furever Bookkeeping

I help government contractors build compliant bookkeeping & reporting systems because winning the contract is only half the battle—keeping it requires financial discipline that can withstand scrutiny.” — Kendra Moore, Owner of Furever Bookkeeping

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to a surge in demand from federal contractors transitioning to complex contract vehicles, Furever Bookkeeping & Accounting Services has announced a major capacity increase for its DCAA Compliance Division, expanding DCAA-compliant bookkeeping and accounting systems built to meet government contractor requirements from day one, nationwide. The expansion strengthens the bookkeeping foundation contractors need to operate audit-ready, including job costing, Accounts Receivable (A/R), invoicing, and compliance reporting aligned to Defense Contract Audit Agency (DCAA) standards.This growth reflects a wider trend in the Government Contracting (GovCon) sector, where small-to-mid-sized businesses are graduating from simple "Time & Materials" contracts to more scrutinized "Cost-Plus-Fixed-Fee" (CPFF) awards.“We are seeing a wave of successful GovCon Principals who are winning bigger contracts but are suddenly realizing their current accounting systems won't pass a DCAA audit,” said Kendra Moore, Owner of Furever Bookkeeping & Accounting Services. “We expanded this division specifically to bridge that gap. We give growing contractors the competitive edge they need to not only win the bid but survive the audit that follows.”The expanded division focuses on "audit-proofing" financial systems for contractors using Unanet ERP and QuickBooks DCAA plug-ins. By increasing client capacity, Furever Bookkeeping can now support more organizations through the critical phases of:-Pre-award system surveys (SF 1408).-Incurred Cost Submissions (ICS).-Real-time invoicing for CPFF, T&M, and FFP contracts.“The bottom line is that winning the contract is only half the battle; keeping it requires rigorous accounting,” Moore noted. “Our growth is directly tied to our clients' success. As they scale up to prime contracts, we have scaled our team to ensure their entire federal procurement process—from Accounts Receivable to DCAA interfacing—is airtight.”Furever Bookkeeping’s DCAA Division creates a protective layer around the client, handling the technical interface with auditors so business owners can focus on contract performance. The firm also provides an in-house CPA for specialized government contractor tax planning and internal audits.Furever Bookkeeping has been named the Top Rated LocalBookkeeper and Business Accountant for eleven consecutive years (2014–2025.)About Furever Bookkeeping & Business Accounting ServicesFurever Bookkeeping & Business Accounting Services is the Top Rated Local® Business Accounting and Bookkeeping Firm . Kendra has over 15 years of experience in the bookkeeping, business accounting, business advisory, bookkeeping services and financial services industries with heavy focus in: forensic business accounting, business tax preparation, filings and tax planning strategies for businesses in the Maryland, Virginia and D.C., DE, PA and nationwide.*Tax filing, preparation and planning can only be conducted by a licensed CPA.

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