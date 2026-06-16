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Missouri Attorney General’s Office partners with law enforcement and victim advocates on proactive human trafficking demand reduction operation.

Investigators from the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri Attorney General’s Office, Missouri Information Analysis Center, OUR Rescue, and Pathways Project Coalition of the Ozarks conducted a proactive Human Trafficking Demand Reduction operation in Stone County.

https://www.ky3.com/2026/06/15/six-arrested-stone-county-mo-human-trafficking-operation/

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Missouri Attorney General’s Office partners with law enforcement and victim advocates on proactive human trafficking demand reduction operation.

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