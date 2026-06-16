Missouri Attorney General’s Office partners with law enforcement and victim advocates on proactive human trafficking demand reduction operation.

Investigators from the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri Attorney General’s Office, Missouri Information Analysis Center, OUR Rescue, and Pathways Project Coalition of the Ozarks conducted a proactive Human Trafficking Demand Reduction operation in Stone County. https://www.ky3.com/2026/06/15/six-arrested-stone-county-mo-human-trafficking-operation/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.