Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,448 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,813 in the last 365 days.

Missouri Attorney General’s Office partners with law enforcement and victim advocates on proactive human trafficking demand reduction operation.

On May 8th, 2026, Investigators from the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, Mountain Grove Police Department, Missouri Attorney General’s Office, COMET Drug Task Force, Missouri Information Analysis Center, Department of Family Services Children’s Division, OUR Rescue, and RISE Coalition, conducted a proactive Human Trafficking Demand Reduction operation in Stone County.  The investigation yielded the following arrests:

Enderson Adolofo Montoya Mendoza, of El Salvador

  • Charged with Enticement of a Child, Patronizing Prostitution, No Driver’s License, Immigration Hold

 

Carlos Raul Jerez of Harrison Arkansas

  • Charged with Enticement of a Child, Patronizing Prostitution

 

Manuel Salmeron Rivera

  • Charged with patronizing Prostitution, Immigration Hold

 

Wyatt Andrew Burhop, 35 of Branson Missouri 

  • Charged with Patronizing Prostitution

 

https://www.newcountry1029.com/news/local-news/stone-county-sheriff-announces-arrest-from-operation/

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Missouri Attorney General’s Office partners with law enforcement and victim advocates on proactive human trafficking demand reduction operation.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.