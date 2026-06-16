Missouri Attorney General’s Office partners with law enforcement and victim advocates on proactive human trafficking demand reduction operation.

On May 8th, 2026, Investigators from the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, Mountain Grove Police Department, Missouri Attorney General’s Office, COMET Drug Task Force, Missouri Information Analysis Center, Department of Family Services Children’s Division, OUR Rescue, and RISE Coalition, conducted a proactive Human Trafficking Demand Reduction operation in Stone County. The investigation yielded the following arrests: Enderson Adolofo Montoya Mendoza, of El Salvador Charged with Enticement of a Child, Patronizing Prostitution, No Driver’s License, Immigration Hold Carlos Raul Jerez of Harrison Arkansas Charged with Enticement of a Child, Patronizing Prostitution Manuel Salmeron Rivera Charged with patronizing Prostitution, Immigration Hold Wyatt Andrew Burhop, 35 of Branson Missouri Charged with Patronizing Prostitution https://www.newcountry1029.com/news/local-news/stone-county-sheriff-announces-arrest-from-operation/

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