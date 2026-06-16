Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,449 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,773 in the last 365 days.

Missouri Attorney General’s Office partners with TAT, MoDOT, and Missouri Truckers Association for coalition build in preparation for World Cup.

In late March, TAT hosted a coalition-building event in Blue Springs, Missouri, sponsored by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, MODOT, and the Missouri Trucking Association, to foster collaboration and develop localized strategies against traffickers in preparation of World Cup 2026.

Truckers Against Trafficking hosts awareness event

Truckers Against Trafficking shares message ahead of 2026 World Cup

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Missouri Attorney General’s Office partners with TAT, MoDOT, and Missouri Truckers Association for coalition build in preparation for World Cup.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.