Missouri Attorney General’s Office partners with TAT, MoDOT, and Missouri Truckers Association for coalition build in preparation for World Cup.

In late March, TAT hosted a coalition-building event in Blue Springs, Missouri, sponsored by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, MODOT, and the Missouri Trucking Association, to foster collaboration and develop localized strategies against traffickers in preparation of World Cup 2026. Truckers Against Trafficking hosts awareness event Truckers Against Trafficking shares message ahead of 2026 World Cup

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.