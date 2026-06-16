Missouri Attorney General’s Office partners with TAT, MoDOT, and Missouri Truckers Association for coalition build in preparation for World Cup.
In late March, TAT hosted a coalition-building event in Blue Springs, Missouri, sponsored by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, MODOT, and the Missouri Trucking Association, to foster collaboration and develop localized strategies against traffickers in preparation of World Cup 2026.
Truckers Against Trafficking shares message ahead of 2026 World Cup
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