Kim Mahan Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'Lead with Empathy' Book Co-Authored with Chris Voss

Kim Mahan - Best Selling Author

N. CHESTERFIELD, VA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Lead with Empathy" co-authored by Kim Mahan, alongside Chris Voss and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on June 4th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Central to the success of "Lead with Empathy" is Kim Mahan’s chapter, "The Business Model of Empathy.” Kim shares the emotional story of how true empathy is not about simply telling people what they want to hear, but about being fully present, listening, and communicating with care during life’s hardest moments.

“Lead with Empathy” has achieved outstanding success on Amazon, earning Best Seller status across multiple business and leadership categories, including Communication & Skills, Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Marketing & Sales, and Direct Marketing.

The book also reached the coveted #1 New Release position in Direct Marketing and gained widespread recognition across Amazon's New Release lists, ranking among the top new releases in Entrepreneurship, Marketing, Communication Skills, Business Development & Entrepreneurship, Marketing & Sales, and Business & Money. These impressive rankings reflect the book’s strong resonance with entrepreneurs, business professionals, and leaders seeking to elevate their impact through empathy-driven leadership.



Meet Kim Mahan:

Kim Mahan learned to read people before she learned to read books. Growing up in an environment where survival meant anticipating emotional shifts, she developed what she calls “operational empathy”—the ability to grasp what people truly need, even when their words suggest otherwise.

This instinct carried her from high school dropout to leading global IT teams at GE and Genworth Financial. A later setback—investing her savings into a startup that never took off—pushed her to ask a deeper question: What does the world truly need, and what am I uniquely equipped to offer?

The answer became MAXX Potential, an apprenticeship consulting firm disrupting the “pay your dues in debt” model of traditional training. Apprentices earn from day one as consultants-in-training, allowing them to build skills without fear or financial burden. Hundreds have gone on to roles at Google, AWS, Capital One, and more—proof that removing barriers unleashes potential.

Kim brings that same commitment to expanding opportunity through grassroots initiatives including the RVA Tech Women’s Conference, the Techsters program for middle school youth, service on the YWCA board, and chairing Richmond’s technology council. For her, these efforts were never résumé builders—they were a way to pay forward the belief others once had in her.

For Kim, empathy is not a buzzword—it’s the muscle that reveals unspoken fears and clears the obstacles holding people back. It has shaped her leadership and fueled her mission to turn individual resilience into collective momentum. Today, she is steering MAXX Potential into the age of AI and automation, not to replace people, but to empower them. She lives in Richmond, Virginia, where Irish dance, lifelong learning, and time with her children and grandchildren keep her grounded in what matters most.



Learn more at:

MAXXPotential.com

kimmahan.com



To order your copy of “Lead with Empathy” please visit HERE.

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