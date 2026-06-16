Replacing MD 382/Crood Rd Bridge Over County Line Creek in Prince George's County

(June 16, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is beginning construction on a $6.4 million bridge replacement project on MD 382 (Croom Road) over County Line Creek in the Brandywine area of Prince George’s County.

Work includes demolition and replacement of the existing two-lane bridge originally constructed in 1963. The new structure will be a single-span concrete bridge that will be slightly wider than the existing bridge. As the structure connects two counties, some work will occur just over the county line on Covington Road in Charles County.

Portable message signs will be placed to guide the traveling public safely through the detour. Beginning on June 19, a full detour will be put into place during which time the bridge will be removed, and the new bridge will be constructed. The detour will remain in effect until on or about August 22 which coincides with stream restrictions and the Prince George’s and Charles County school calendars. The detour will utilize Croom Road (MD 382), Aquasco Road/Brandywine Road (MD 381), Prince Frederick Road (MD 231), Leonardtown Road/Mattawoman Beantown Road (MD 5), Poplar Hill Road, and Covington Road.

Freysinnet, Inc. of Sterling, Va., will perform the work. For more details, visit the MD 382 Bridge Replacement Project Portal.

Customers with questions may contact the State Highway Administration District 3 Office at 301-513-7300 or toll-free at 1-800-749-0737.

The State Highway Administration appreciates customers’ patience during construction as we work to improve Maryland’s transportation system. Drivers are asked to stay alert and focused and be aware of reduced speed limits and driving patterns. Slow down and move over in work zones. It’s the law. Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for assistance.

This project is consistent with the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Serious About Safety ​initiative, a department-wide commitment to advance improvements that drive safety goals and save lives.