Industry Analyst Jeff Kagan Discusses How AI is Transforming Telecom, Wireless, Broadband and Pay TV

Jeff Kagan: Industry Analyst, Strategic Advisor

Artificial Intelligence is reshaping the telecommunications industry, creating new opportunities for growth, efficiency and competitive advantage

To discuss and explore further, send me an email to jeff@jeffKAGAN.com” — Jeff KAGAN

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial Intelligence and 5G are rapidly transforming the telecommunications industry, changing how companies operate, serve customers, and compete in the marketplace, according to Industry Analyst and Strategic Advisor Jeff Kagan.Today, AI is being used throughout the telecom ecosystem to improve customer service, strengthen network performance, create new products and services, find and fix problems, reduce costs, and increase profitability.Companies that understand the transformational power of AI are investing aggressively to gain a competitive advantage. Others are moving more slowly due to limited investment, expertise, or strategic focus."I believe over the coming years, we will see a growing difference in performance between companies that embrace AI and those that do not," says Jeff Kagan. "The gap between industry leaders and laggards will continue to widen."Today, nearly 90 percent of telecommunications companies are using AI in some capacity. Roughly half are experimenting with AI technologies, while approximately 40 percent are actively deploying AI solutions across their operations.The telecommunications industry has experienced multiple waves of transformation over the decades. Major milestones have included the breakup of AT&T, the separation of local and long-distance service, the rise of wireless communications, the growth of the Internet and broadband, the introduction of smartphones through Apple iPhone and Google Android, the industry's transition from analog to digital networks and more.Each wave of change has reshaped the competitive landscape. Industries that once consisted of hundreds of smaller providers consolidated into fewer, larger competitors offering a broad range of services nationwide.Now the industry is entering another transformational era driven by AI."Telecommunications companies have successfully navigated major technology transitions before," says Kagan. "However, not every company adapts at the same speed. Some are embracing AI as a core strategic priority, while others are moving more cautiously."Historically, every major technology transition creates distinct groups of winners and losers. Some companies accelerate growth, others maintain their position, and some fall behind.Investors, employees, consumers, business customers, and industry leaders should pay close attention to how companies are adopting AI and preparing for the future.Leading competitors across telecommunications, wireless, broadband, networking and related sectors include AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Xfinity, Spectrum, Altice, Cox, Nokia, Ericsson, Cradlepoint, Boldyn Networks, Betacom, Celona, Cisco, Qualcomm, Huawei, SpaceX, Starlink, SoftBank, Vodafone, Orange and many others."If you want to understand where the telecommunications industry is headed next, watch how companies are investing in and deploying AI and 5G today," says Kagan. "This technology will help define the next generation of industry leaders."For additional commentary or interviews, contact Jeff Kagan at jeff@jeffkagan.com.About Jeff KaganJeff Kagan is an Industry Analyst, Strategic Advisor, Tech Influencer and Columnist who follows and covers the companies and technologies transforming industry and society, including AI, wireless, telecom, broadband, IoT and related technology sectors.Kagan advises CEOs and senior leadership teams navigating the AI era and has written thousands of columns and articles translating technology trends into practical business insights.AT&T Executive Vice President of Public Relations (retired) Dick Martin highlighted Kagan's industry influence in his book Tough Calls: AT&T and the Hard Lessons Learned from the Telecom Wars, writing: "Jeff Kagan has been described as the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry."Companies interested in speaking with Jeff Kagan are invited to send an email inquiry.Media: This commentary may be used in coverage of this story.Contact:Jeff KaganEmail: jeff@jeffkagan.comWebsite: www.jeffkagan.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-kagan/ X: https://x.com/jeffkagan/ # # #

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