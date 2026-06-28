Syd Stewart at TEDxBeverlyGrove 2026: They Are Not Broken. The System Is.

Syd Stewart, Founder and CEO of Better Youth

Nonprofit Leader and Spoken Word Advocate Challenges Systems That Respond to Crisis Rather Than Cultivate Calling

They are not broken. The system is.” — Syd Stewart at TEDxBeverlyGrove 2026

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 14, 2026, at the Marilyn Monroe Theatre in West Hollywood, Syd Stewart took the TEDxBeverlyGrove 2026 stage and delivered something the event had not yet seen: a talk as spoken word.Her talk, titled “Shift Happens,” opened with a question and answered it in two words. What happens when potential meets possibility in a young person the system underestimated?Shift happens.Stewart is the founder and CEO of Better Youth , a Los Angeles-based nonprofit that has served more than 12,000 foster and system-impacted youth through media arts programming, mentoring, and professional development since 2008. She did not come to TEDxBeverlyGrove with a policy proposal or a data set.She came as a witness. Her argument, delivered with the precision and rhythm of someone who has spent two decades doing the work, centers on a distinction that most systems miss. The young people she knows are not failing because they lack talent. They are failing because they have been denied invitation.“They are not broken. The system is.”— Syd Stewart at TEDxBeverlyGrove 2026Stewart’s talk makes a case for a specific kind of mentorship, one that does not offer inspiration from a distance but commits to walking alongside a young person long enough for their own belief to take hold.The shift she describes is not a program or a policy. It is a decision made by individuals who refuse to confuse a young person’s current circumstance with their ultimate capacity.Better Youth’s programs include AIM-N-Inspire, a media arts pre-apprenticeship, Real to Reel Global, an international youth film festival, and a Department of Labor-registered apprenticeship program in game design. The organization works with foster and system-impacted youth ages 16 to 24 across Los Angeles.Syd Stewart’s talk will be released online in the coming months as part of the TEDxBeverlyGrove 2026 speaker series.About Syd StewartSyd Stewart is the founder and CEO of Better Youth, a social impact nonprofit based in Los Angeles with a mission to build creative confidence, bridge resource gaps, and prepare foster and system-impacted youth for sustained success in the creative economy. Since its founding in 2008, Better Youth has served more than 12,000 young people through media arts programming, mentoring, and professional development. Stewart is a former educator for GirlUp, a teen girls empowerment initiative through the United Nations Foundation, a former Director for Usher’s New Look Foundation, and a television writer and filmmaker.About TEDxBeverlyGroveTEDxBeverlyGrove 2026, “Reimagining the Possible,” was held March 14, 2026, at the Marilyn Monroe Theatre in West Hollywood, California. Organized and produced by Marvin V. Acuna, the event brought together twelve speakers, sponsors, brand partners, and volunteers for a full day devoted to ideas worth spreading. Speaker talks will be released online in the coming months.Marvin V. Acuna is a TEDx Organizer and Producer. In that role, he curates speakers, ideas, and the architecture of a high-trust live stage. Separate from his work as a TEDx producer, Acuna advises leaders, founders, attorneys, and public figures as a speaking coach and talk architect. He helps clients uncover the idea inside their story, sharpen their message, and deliver it with clarity, authority, and impact. He also serves as Head of Business Strategy for The Lawyers Roundtable and is the founder of MoBal Systems.About TEDTED is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to discovering, debating and spreading ideas that spark conversation, deepen understanding and drive meaningful change. Our organization is devoted to curiosity, reason, wonder and the pursuit of knowledge without an agenda. We welcome people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world and connection with others, and we invite everyone to engage with ideas and activate them in your community.TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, but today it spans a multitude of worldwide communities and initiatives exploring everything from science and business to education, arts and global issues. In addition to the TED Talks curated from our annual conferences and published on TED.com, we produce original podcasts, short video series, animated educational lessons (TED-Ed) and TV programs that are translated into more than 100 languages and distributed via partnerships around the world. Each year, thousands of independently run TEDx events bring people together to share ideas and bridge divides in communities on every continent. Through The Audacious Project, TED has helped catalyze $6.6 billion in funding for projects that support bold solutions to the world’s most urgent challenges, working to make the world more beautiful, sustainable and just. In 2020, TED launched Countdown, an initiative to accelerate solutions to the climate crisis and mobilize a movement for a net-zero future, and in 2023 TED launched TED Democracy to spark a new kind of conversation focused on realistic pathways towards a more vibrant and equitable future. View a full list of TED’s many programs and initiatives. Follow TED on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and X.About TEDx, x = independently organized eventIn the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)

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