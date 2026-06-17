Mike Burnett Selected for Exclusive Chase for Business Invitational Leadership Summit in Napa Valley

NAPA VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Burnett, CEO for SmartMarket Solutions, was recently selected to attend the prestigious Chase for Business Invitational, an exclusive leadership gathering hosted by Chase for Business at the Four Seasons Resort in Napa Valley.

The invitation-only event brought together fewer than 50 business owners and CEOs from across the United States for three days of leadership development, networking, and strategic discussions with some of the nation's most accomplished business leaders, innovators, and public figures.

Accompanied by his wife, Mike participated in a series of presentations and discussions led by an accomplished lineup of speakers, including political strategist and CNN commentator David J. Urban, New York Times bestselling author Sahil Bloom, and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and four-time Super Bowl champion Joe Montana.

“One of the most memorable aspects of the event was the opportunity to learn directly from Joe Montana,” said Mike. “His insights on leadership, preparation, resilience, and teamwork reinforced the importance of trust, discipline, and treating people with respect. Success is rarely accidental: it is built through consistent effort and strong relationships.”

The summit also featured presentations on emerging technologies and business innovation, including a session from AI expert Kevin Tompkins focused on the secure and effective implementation of artificial intelligence within organizations.

The Chase for Business Invitational was designed to foster meaningful conversations among high-performing business leaders while providing practical insights that can be applied within growing organizations.

“Events like this provide a valuable opportunity to step away from the day-to-day demands of running a business and learn from individuals who have achieved success at the highest levels,” Mike said. “The relationships, ideas, and perspectives gained during the event will have a lasting impact.”

Mike is grateful to Chase for Business for creating an exceptional environment for learning, collaboration, and leadership development.

About SmartMarket Solutions

SmartMarket Solutions provides a better-than-a-franchise opportunity built on its SmartMart AI managed micro-stores. This secure, camera-vision technology is quickly revolutionizing the unattended retail space with its seamless grab-and-go experience. Smarter than vending, and faster than franchising, this business model delivers a highly-scalable passive income with unmatched simplicity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.