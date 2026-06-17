Boon-Chapman Partners with OrthoForum Value Network to Expand Access to High-Quality Independent Surgical Care

Partnership connects self-funded plans with vetted musculoskeletal experts and high-value alternatives to hospital-based care.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boon-Chapman, a leading independent third-party administrator serving self-funded employers and health plans, today announced a strategic partnership with OrthoForum Value Network, a national musculoskeletal value-based delivery system representing independent orthopedic and musculoskeletal specialists across the country.The partnership expands Boon-Chapman’s high-performance Care Navigation network by giving eligible members access to vetted, independent orthopedic and musculoskeletal providers focused on quality, appropriateness, transparency, and value. Through Boon-Chapman’s Prime Dx Care Solutions program, members will receive concierge support before, during, and after their surgical episode, helping them understand their options, access appropriate care, coordinate logistics, and avoid unnecessary cost and confusion.Musculoskeletal care remains one of the most expensive and variable categories of healthcare spend for self-funded employers. The cost difference between a hospital-based surgical episode and an independent, high-quality ambulatory surgical pathway can be substantial. For employers and plan sponsors, that variation creates avoidable spend. For members, it often creates anxiety, lack of clarity, and unnecessary out-of-pocket exposure.“This partnership is exactly where healthcare needs to go,” said Boon-Chapman President, Kari L. Niblack, Esq. “Self-funded plans cannot afford passive healthcare administration. They need proactive medical management, high-performance provider partnerships, and hands-on member guidance. By aligning Boon-Chapman’s Care Navigation capabilities with OrthoForum Value Network’s independent musculoskeletal expertise, we are creating a smarter path to high-quality surgical care, meaningful plan savings, and a better member experience.”OrthoForum Value Network brings together the collective strength of independent musculoskeletal providers committed to value-based care delivery. Its national footprint supports access to community-based centers of excellence, physician-driven care, and transparent pathways for both operative and non-operative musculoskeletal services.“Boon-Chapman understands that value-based care is not just about lower prices — it is about the right care, at the right place, with the right provider, supported by a better experience for the patient,” said OVN CEO, Heath Kirschner, MBA. “We are pleased to partner with Boon-Chapman to help self-funded employers and their members access high-quality independent musculoskeletal care in local communities.”Through the partnership, Boon-Chapman’s Care Navigation team will help guide members through key steps in the surgical journey, including provider identification, scheduling coordination, pre-operative preparation, facility coordination, travel support when needed, and post-operative follow-up. The goal is to reduce friction for members while helping health plans steer appropriate surgical cases toward high-value, quality-focused care settings.The partnership reflects Boon-Chapman’s broader strategy to help self-funded employers move beyond traditional claims administration into active health plan performance management. By combining data-driven medical management, transparent provider partnerships, and individualized member support, Boon-Chapman continues to build solutions that improve outcomes, reduce avoidable spend, and make healthcare easier to navigate.“This is a practical, market-ready solution for employers who are serious about controlling high-cost claims without compromising care,” added Boon-Chapman’s Vice President of Medical Management, Kimberlee Langford. “When members are facing surgery, they need more than a provider directory. They need an advocate, a clear pathway, and access to excellent care that makes financial sense for the plan and clinical sense for the member.”About Boon-ChapmanBoon-Chapman is an independent third-party administrator with more than six decades of experience serving self-funded employers, health plans, captives, brokers, and benefit partners. Through comprehensive health plan administration, medical management, utilization review, case management, disease management, and Care Navigation, Boon-Chapman helps clients reduce healthcare costs, improve member outcomes, and deliver a more personal, responsive healthcare experience.About OrthoForum Value NetworkOrthoForum Value Network is a national musculoskeletal value-based delivery system connecting employers, partners, and patients with independent orthopedic and musculoskeletal professionals. Through its physician-driven network, OrthoForum Value Network supports access to high-quality, affordable, appropriate care delivered in local communities, with a focus on access, appropriateness, transparency, value, quality, and data.

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