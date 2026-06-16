Shooting range at Sugar Creek CA in Adair County closed until further notice

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KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – The shooting range at Sugar Creek Conservation Area (CA) is closed to the public until further notice due to storm damage. Early last week, heavy rain resulted in damage to a portion of the bridge along Shooters Trail, the only access point to the shooting range. Because of this, the road is closed until repairs to the bridge can be made.

Sugar Creek CA is in Adair County four miles southwest of Kirksville. Sitting at over 2,600 acres, there are still ample recreational opportunities for visitors while the shooting range is closed. Visitors can hike, camp, fish, and more on other portions of Sugar Creek CA while the repairs to the access bridge along Shooters Trail are ongoing.

Learn more about Sugar Creek CA at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oqC.