Explore the outdoors at Runge Nature Center this July

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JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to visit Runge Nature Center this July. Nature center staff have a variety of upcoming programs aimed at helping the public explore and enjoy nature this summer. Programs include but are not limited to:

Virtual - Plumology 101 July 2 from 12-1 p.m.: From the smallest of hummingbirds to giant ostriches, birds are the only animals with feathers. Discover how important they are along with all the wonderful things feathers do for our avian friends. This virtual presentation will cover the different types of feathers and feather anatomy. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oqD.

From the smallest of hummingbirds to giant ostriches, birds are the only animals with feathers. Discover how important they are along with all the wonderful things feathers do for our avian friends. This virtual presentation will cover the different types of feathers and feather anatomy. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oqD. Drop by and try it – Archery and Tomahawks July 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Learn two outdoor skills, archery and tomahawks, at this free event at Runge Nature Center. Participants can come at any time during the event and try their hand at these skills. All equipment will be provided, and no registration is required.

Learn two outdoor skills, archery and tomahawks, at this free event at Runge Nature Center. Participants can come at any time during the event and try their hand at these skills. All equipment will be provided, and no registration is required. Virtual – Sounds of Summer July 13 from 12-1 p.m.: Join an MDC Naturalist over the lunch hour to discover the many Missouri animals that are showcasing their unique sounds during this warm and humid season. Learn why these animals produce sounds and how to identify them by their song through this interactive virtual program for all ages. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oqK.

Join an MDC Naturalist over the lunch hour to discover the many Missouri animals that are showcasing their unique sounds during this warm and humid season. Learn why these animals produce sounds and how to identify them by their song through this interactive virtual program for all ages. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oqK. Hiking at Lake of the Ozarks State Park July 25 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Enjoy beautiful panoramic views of the Lake of the Ozarks as you hike along rocky bluffs and gentle slopes during this guided hike on the Lakeview Bend Trail and Fawn’s Run Trail at Lake of the Ozarks State Park. Participants can meet at the trailhead or meet at Runge Nature Center for carpooling. This event is for adults. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oqH.

Runge Conservation Nature Center trails are open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. each day, and the nature center building is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The area is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.