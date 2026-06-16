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Prime Minister Janez Janša receives new US Ambassador to Slovenia

SLOVENIA, June 16 - Prime Minister Janez Janša today received the new Ambassador of the United States to Slovenia, Asel K. Roberts. During the meeting, Prime Minister Janša and Ambassador Roberts confirmed the traditionally good and friendly relations between the two countries and expressed their willingness to further strengthen cooperation in the political, economic and security spheres.

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Prime Minister Janez Janša receives new US Ambassador to Slovenia

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