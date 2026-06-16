Marysville Electrical Contractor Melby Electric Reports ADU Electrical Panel Upgrade & Subpanel Work in Snohomish County

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Melby Electric states main panel upgrades and garage subpanels after Snohomish County ADU Ordinance 25-014, SnoPUD NSQ rules, and the Dec. 31, 2026 NEC adoption

Ordinance 25-014 opened more ADU paths, but the panel math still has to work before drywall goes up.” — Jake Melby, Owner of Melby Electric

MARYSVILLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melby Electric , a Marysville-based electrical contractor, said main panel upgrades and garage subpanel installs across Snohomish County have risen as owners line up ADU electrical work after Ordinance 25-014 took effect March 30, 2025, and as Washington prepares to adopt the 2026 National Electrical Code on December 31, 2026.Snohomish County Council adopted Ordinance 25-014 on March 19, 2025. The code allows up to two accessory dwelling units on urban lots with single-family homes, including detached units in garages or backyard structures. Each new living space needs its own branch circuits for kitchen, heat, and laundry loads.Many older homes in Everett, Lake Stevens, and unincorporated Marysville still run on 100-amp main panels with no spare breaker slots. Melby Electric fields calls to add 60-amp or 100-amp subpanels fed from upgraded 200-amp mains.Washington's Department of Labor and Industries is moving WAC 296-46B to the 2026 NEC, with draft rules listing a December 31, 2026 effective date. Draft language says any wiring or panelboards replaced or changed must meet current chapter 19.28 RCW and WAC requirements. L&I still inspects under the 2023 NEC today, but panel swaps started in late 2025 now set the baseline owners will live with when the 2026 edition takes hold.New single-family homes with garages in Washington must include at least one EV-ready parking space under WAC 51-50-0429, which took effect March 15, 2024. That space needs a dedicated 40-amp, 208/240-volt branch circuit in the main panel. Owners adding a Level 2 charger to an existing home often need a panel upgrade or a garage subpanel when the main is full.Snohomish County PUD requires a New Service Questionnaire before panel capacity changes, EV charger wiring, or ADU electrical work. The utility's construction page lists a residential NSQ form for single-family homes, garages, and ADU projects, submitted to inspections@snopud.com.The April 28, 2025 Electrical Service Requirements manual says customers who increase panel capacity for added load may face meter and transformer fees, while many EV and heat-pump loads added without a service upsize do not trigger district upgrade charges.Permit paths split by address. Marysville and Everett issue their own electrical permits and inspections inside city limits. Unincorporated Snohomish County jobs route through L&I. Melby Electric pulls permits, coordinates SnoPUD disconnect and reconnect, and schedules inspections on panel jobs from its office at 14608 Smokey Point Blvd STE 3.Recent work in Marysville, Arlington, Mukilteo, and Monroe has included 100-amp to 200-amp main panel upgrades, Federal Pacific and Zinsco replacements, garage subpanels for detached ADUs, and dedicated circuits for Tesla and Generac installs. The contractor holds license MELBYE*797DO and reports more than 800 completed projects since 2020."Ordinance 25-014 opened more ADU paths, but the panel math still has to work before drywall goes up," said Jake Melby, owner of Melby Electric. "Owners want the load calc, main upgrade, subpanel, and SnoPUD paperwork on one schedule before the 2026 code kicks in."Property owners in Snohomish County can request service by phone at (425) 535-2045. Location and hours are on the Melby Electric Google Maps listing . Main panel and subpanel details are on the Melby Electric's electrical main & subpanel installation page

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